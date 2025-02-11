Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, has been asked for the second time to provide and collaborate with the International Congress of Families (CIFAM) 2025, and provide Verbum, its multilingual communication technology to ensure seamless accessibility for attendees. Through OneMeta's Verbum solution, participants will experience real-time interpretation in over 140 languages, allowing for deeper engagement and broader language inclusivity in the event's global discussions.

Taking place March 14-16, 2025, in Mérida, Mexico, CIFAM 2025 brings together thought leaders, policymakers, and families from around the world under the theme "Families in Harmony: Key to Development and Peace." With OneMeta's Verbum technology, delegates with diverse linguistic backgrounds will be able to listen, engage, and contribute without language barriers, fostering a truly international dialogue.

OneMeta's Verbum Technology Advances Language Accessibility at CIFAM 2025

"It is a privilege to have OneMeta at the International Congress of Families, exemplifying how technology and artificial intelligence can truly serve humanity. Their innovation ensures that our message reaches tens of thousands of families with greater clarity and impact."- Juan Carlos Carredano, Board Advisor, CIFAM 2025.

Traditional interpretation methods often create delays and logistical challenges, limiting accessibility at large-scale global events. OneMeta's Verbum technology provides a direct and refined solution that ensures:

Simultaneous interpretation - Attendees hear speakers in their own language without delays or interruptions.

Frictionless accessibility - No additional equipment or downloads required; Verbum seamlessly integrates into the event.

Scalability and security - Designed to support large audiences while maintaining SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance.

Verbum-Facilitating Connection and Understanding on a Global Scale

"Our participation at CIFAM 2025 is an opportunity to demonstrate how Verbum can elevate cross-cultural communication," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc., Verbum enables families, leaders, and policymakers to connect beyond language, ensuring that meaningful discussions reach and impact a global audience in a way that was never before possible."

By integrating OneMeta's Verbum, CIFAM 2025 will emphasize its commitment to language inclusivity, ensuring that every participant-regardless of their native language-can fully engage in the critical conversations shaping the future of families worldwide.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary end-to end natural language processing architecture allows the spoken and written words to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's technology supports real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of enterprise security and privacy.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

About the International Congress of Families (CIFAM) 2025

CIFAM 2025 is an international platform dedicated to strengthening families by providing tools, insights, and discussions aimed at fostering harmony, development, and peace. The event, held from March 14-16, 2025, in Mérida, Mexico, will host global leaders, policymakers, and experts to engage in meaningful dialogue on the future of family dynamics worldwide.

For more information, visit www.wcfmexico.org.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240350

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.