PR Newswire
11.02.2025 12:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carrier Global Corporation: Carrier Reports Strong 2024 Results and Announces 2025 Outlook

Finanznachrichten News

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Sales of $5.1 billion, up 19% compared to 2023 including 6% organic growth
  • GAAP EPS from continuing operations of ($0.05); adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.54 up 50%
  • Operating margin expansion of 250 basis points and adjusted operating margin expansion of 370 basis points

Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Sales of $22.5 billion, up 19% compared to 2023 including 3% organic growth
  • GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.22; adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.56 up 16%
  • Operating margin expansion of 40 basis points and adjusted operating margin expansion of 180 basis points
  • Returned ~$2.6 billion to shareholders, including ~$0.7 billion in dividends and ~$1.9 billion shares repurchased

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

"We capped a transformational year for Carrier with robust fourth quarter financial results including 6% organic growth, significant adjusted operating profit margin expansion of 370 basis points and 50% adjusted EPS growth. The quarter also marked the completion of our portfolio transformation, which resulted in total divestiture proceeds of over $10 billion," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "We successfully acquired and integrated Viessmann Climate Solutions in 2024, giving us the most comprehensive and differentiated global portfolio in our industry. We are well-positioned to deliver strong results in 2025, reinforced by our growing global commercial HVAC backlog supported by the acceleration in data centers, commitment to double-digit aftermarket growth, and leading positions across our businesses. We remain laser focused on delivering value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Carrier's fourth quarter sales of $5.1 billion increased 19% versus the prior year, including 6% organic growth and a 13% net contribution from acquisitions and divestitures.

Sales in the HVAC segment increased 11% organically. Americas sales were up high-teens organically driven by continued strength in Commercial and North America Residential, both up double-digits, partially offset by declines in Light Commercial. EMEA sales were flat organically, with double-digit growth in Commercial offsetting a decline in Residential and Light Commercial. Asia Pacific sales were slightly positive, driven by strength in Japan and South Asia partially offset by declines in residential light commercial in China.

Refrigeration sales were down 6% organically, mostly driven by declines in North America truck and trailer, with flat sales growth across the remainder of the segment.

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $774 million was up 44% from last year, primarily due to the gain on the sale of Commercial Refrigeration. Adjusted operating profit of $678 million from continuing operations increased 65%, driven by the contribution of Viessmann Climate Solutions, the benefit of organic growth, and productivity.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $48 million primarily driven by a tax charge of approximately $650 million related to an internal business re-organization which was more than offset by a related tax benefit recorded in discontinued operations. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations was $492 million. GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS from continuing operations were ($0.05) and $0.54, respectively.

Full-Year 2024 Results

Carrier's 2024 sales of $22.5 billion increased 19% compared to the prior year including organic sales growth of 3% and a 16% impact from acquisitions and divestitures. GAAP operating profit of $2.6 billion from continuing operations increased 23%. Adjusted operating profit of $3.5 billion from continuing operations increased 34%, driven by the addition of Viessmann Climate Solutions and strong operational performance.

GAAP net earnings and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $1.1 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS from continuing operations were $1.22 and $2.56, respectively.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The Company projects accelerated organic growth in 2025 supported by secular tailwinds, continued innovation and double-digit aftermarket growth.

  • Mid-single digit organic* growth; Reported sales of $22.5 - $23.0 billion
    • Commercial Refrigeration divestiture represents a ~$750 million sales headwind versus prior year
  • Adjusted operating margin* of 16.5% - 17.0%, up ~100 basis points compared to 2024
  • Adjusted EPS* of $2.95 - $3.05, up mid to high-teens
  • Free cash flow* of $2.4 - $2.6 billion
  • Expect to repurchase ~$3 billion in shares

2025 Guidance

Sales

$22.5 - $23.0 billion

~$750 million revenue headwind from CCR exit

Organic* up MSD

FX (1%)

Acquisitions 0%

Divestitures (3%)



Adjusted Operating
Margin*

16.5% - 17.0%

+ ~100 bps Y/Y



Adjusted EPS*

$2.95 - $3.05

+ ~15-20% Y/Y



Free Cash Flow*

$2.4 - $2.6 billion

*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call.

Discontinued Operations

In 2023, the Company announced plans to exit its Fire & Security and Commercial Refrigeration businesses over the course of 2024. The announced plan to exit the Fire & Security segment represented a single disposal plan to separately divest multiple businesses over different reporting periods. Upon the Commercial and Residential Fire Business qualifying as held for sale during the three months ended September 30, 2024, the components of the Fire & Security segment in aggregate met the criteria to be presented as discontinued operations in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations and unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows. In addition, the assets and liabilities of the Commercial and Residential Fire Business have been reclassified to held for sale at December 31, 2023. The results of the Commercial Refrigeration business did not meet the criteria to be presented in discontinued operations. Accordingly, all financial measures presented herein, including non-GAAP financial measures, are associated with Carrier's continuing operations unless specifically noted. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Investor Relations


Michael Rednor


561-365-2020


[email protected]




Media Inquiries


Jason Shockley


561-542-0207


[email protected]

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation. Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("we" or "our") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures and are associated with Carrier's continuing operations unless specifically noted.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net earnings (loss) represents net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted interest expense, net represents interest expense (a GAAP measure) and interest income (a GAAP measure), net excluding other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure). For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing our ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of our common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2024


2023


2024


2023

Net sales








Product sales

$ 4,530


$ 3,726


$ 19,990


$ 16,665

Service sales

618


590


2,496


2,286

Total Net sales

5,148


4,316


22,486


18,951

Costs and expenses








Cost of products sold

(3,335)


(2,733)


(14,580)


(12,002)

Cost of services sold

(469)


(466)


(1,925)


(1,787)

Research and development

(162)


(138)


(686)


(493)

Selling, general and administrative

(803)


(737)


(3,197)


(2,607)

Total Costs and expenses

(4,769)


(4,074)


(20,388)


(16,889)

Equity method investment net earnings

44


40


231


211

Other income (expense), net

351


257


317


(113)

Operating profit

774


539


2,646


2,160

Non-service pension benefit (expense)

-


(1)


(1)


(1)

Interest (expense) income, net

(81)


(34)


(371)


(160)

Earnings before income taxes

693


504


2,274


1,999

Income tax (expense) benefit

(723)


(68)


(1,062)


(521)

Earnings from continuing operations

(30)


436


1,212


1,478

Discontinued operations, net of tax

2,599


3


4,496


(38)

Net earnings (loss)

$ 2,569


$ 439


$ 5,708


$ 1,440

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries'

18


19


104


91

Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareowners

2,551


420


5,604


1,349

Amounts attributable to common shareowners:








Continuing operations

(48)


417


1,108


1,387

Discontinued operations

2,599


3


4,496


(38)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareowners

2,551


420


5,604


1,349

Earnings per share








Basic:








Continuing operations

$ (0.05)


$ 0.50


$ 1.23


$ 1.66

Discontinued operations

2.92


-


5.01


(0.05)

Net earnings (loss)

$ 2.87


$ 0.50


$ 6.24


$ 1.61

Diluted:








Continuing operations

$ (0.05)


$ 0.49


$ 1.22


$ 1.63

Discontinued operations

2.87


-


4.93


(0.05)

Net earnings (loss)

$ 2.82


$ 0.49


$ 6.15


$ 1.58

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding








Basic

890.1


839.6


898.2


837.3

Diluted

903.4


854.2


911.7


853.0









Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2024


2023


2024


2023

Net sales








Product sales

$ 4,530


$ 3,726


$ 19,990


$ 16,665

Service sales

618


590


2,496


2,286

Total Net sales

5,148


4,316


22,486


18,951

Costs and expenses








Cost of products sold

(3,335)


(2,733)


(14,580)


(12,002)

Cost of services sold

(469)


(466)


(1,925)


(1,787)

Research and development

(162)


(138)


(686)


(493)

Selling, general and administrative

(803)


(737)


(3,197)


(2,607)

Total Costs and expenses

(4,769)


(4,074)


(20,388)


(16,889)

Equity method investment net earnings

44


40


231


211

Other income (expense), net

351


257


317


(113)

Operating profit

774


539


2,646


2,160

Non-service pension benefit (expense)

-


(1)


(1)


(1)

Interest (expense) income, net

(81)


(34)


(371)


(160)

Earnings before income taxes

693


504


2,274


1,999

Income tax (expense) benefit

(723)


(68)


(1,062)


(521)

Earnings from continuing operations

(30)


436


1,212


1,478

Discontinued operations, net of tax

2,599


3


4,496


(38)

Net earnings (loss)

$ 2,569


$ 439


$ 5,708


$ 1,440

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries'

18


19


104


91

Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareowners

2,551


420


5,604


1,349

Amounts attributable to common shareowners:








Continuing operations

(48)


417


1,108


1,387

Discontinued operations

2,599


3


4,496


(38)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareowners

2,551


420


5,604


1,349

Earnings per share








Basic:








Continuing operations

$ (0.05)


$ 0.50


$ 1.23


$ 1.66

Discontinued operations

2.92


-


5.01


(0.05)

Net earnings (loss)

$ 2.87


$ 0.50


$ 6.24


$ 1.61

Diluted:








Continuing operations

$ (0.05)


$ 0.49


$ 1.22


$ 1.63

Discontinued operations

2.87


-


4.93


(0.05)

Net earnings (loss)

$ 2.82


$ 0.49


$ 6.15


$ 1.58

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding








Basic

890.1


839.6


898.2


837.3

Diluted

903.4


854.2


911.7


853.0









Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet



(Unaudited)


As of December 31,

(In millions)

2024


2023

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,969


$ 9,852

Accounts receivable, net

2,651


2,080

Inventories, net

2,299


1,823

Assets held for sale

-


5,093

Other assets, current

972


728

Total current assets

9,891


19,576

Future income tax benefits

1,131


718

Fixed assets, net

2,999


2,160

Operating lease right-of-use assets

554


421

Intangible assets, net

6,432


945

Goodwill

14,601


7,520

Pension and post-retirement assets

43


32

Equity method investments

1,194


1,140

Other assets

558


310

Total Assets

$ 37,403


$ 32,822

Liabilities and Equity




Accounts payable

$ 2,458


$ 2,483

Accrued liabilities

4,182


2,997

Liabilities held for sale

-


1,450

Current portion of long-term debt

1,252


51

Total current liabilities

7,892


6,981

Long-term debt

11,026


14,242

Future pension and post-retirement obligations

214


149

Future income tax obligations

2,015


523

Operating lease liabilities

432


333

Other long-term liabilities

1,429


1,589

Total Liabilities

23,008


23,817





Equity




Common stock, par value $0.01; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 948,068,772 and 883,068,393 shares
issued; 878,337,677 and 839,910,275 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

9


9

Treasury stock

(3,915)


(1,972)

Additional paid-in capital

8,610


5,535

Retained earnings

11,483


6,591

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,106)


(1,486)

Non-controlling interest

314


328

Total Equity

14,395


9,005

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 37,403


$ 32,822

Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



(Unaudited)


Year Ended December 31,

(In millions)

2024


2023

Operating Activities




Net earnings (loss)

$ 5,708


$ 1,440

Discontinued operations, net of tax

(4,496)


38

Adjustments for non-cash items, net:




Depreciation and amortization

1,232


491

Deferred income tax provision

(352)


(243)

Stock-based compensation cost

86


71

Equity method investment net earnings

(231)


(211)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

(82)


-

(Gain) loss on sale of investments / deconsolidation

(322)


(19)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities




Accounts receivable, net

(40)


(161)

Inventories, net

292


123

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

87


541

Distributions from equity method investments

46


129

Other operating activities, net

(357)


53

Net cash flows provided by (used in) continuing operating activities

1,571


2,252

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities

(1,008)


355

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

563


2,607

Investing Activities




Capital expenditures

(519)


(439)

Investment in businesses, net of cash acquired

(10,890)


(84)

Dispositions of businesses

634


54

Settlement of derivative contracts, net

(264)


(50)

Other investing activities, net

14


15

Net cash flows provided by (used in) continuing investing activities

(11,025)


(504)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities

9,000


(156)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,025)


(660)

Financing Activities




(Decrease) increase in short-term borrowings, net

50


(5)

Issuance of long-term debt

3,412


5,609

Repayment of long-term debt

(5,345)


(111)

Repurchases of common stock

(1,944)


(62)

Dividends paid on common stock

(670)


(620)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(84)


(58)

Other financing activities, net

(30)


(121)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) continuing financing activities

(4,611)


4,632

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued financing activities

(25)


(20)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,636)


4,612

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(103)


88

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified in
current assets held for sale

(6,201)


6,647

Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale

(320)


97

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,881)


6,550

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

9,853


3,303

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

3,972


9,853

Less: restricted cash

3


1

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 3,969


$ 9,852

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

(In millions)

Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted

Net sales
















HVAC

$ 4,509


$ 4,509


$ 3,293


$ 3,293


$ 19,078


$ 19,078


$ 15,139


$ 15,139

Refrigeration

680


680


1,024


1,024


3,475


3,475


3,818


3,818

Segment sales

5,189


5,189


4,317


4,317


22,553


22,553


18,957


18,957

Eliminations and other

(41)


(41)


(1)


(1)


(67)


(67)


(6)


(6)

Net sales

$ 5,148


$ 5,148


$ 4,316


$ 4,316


$ 22,486


$ 22,486


$ 18,951


$ 18,951

















Operating profit
















HVAC

$ 451


$ 658


$ 335


$ 397


$ 2,308


$ 3,370


$ 2,275


$ 2,511

Refrigeration

396


82


101


108


715


416


428


449

Segment operating profit

847


740


436


505


3,023


3,786


2,703


2,960

Eliminations and other

(11)


(4)


224


(38)


(95)


(42)


(200)


(91)

General corporate expenses

(62)


(58)


(121)


(56)


(282)


(202)


(343)


(220)

Operating profit

$ 774


$ 678


$ 539


$ 411


$ 2,646


$ 3,542


$ 2,160


$ 2,649

















Operating margin















HVAC

10.0 %


14.6 %


10.2 %


12.1 %


12.1 %


17.7 %


15.0 %


16.6 %

Refrigeration

58.2 %


12.1 %


9.9 %


10.5 %


20.6 %


12.0 %


11.2 %


11.8 %

Total Carrier

15.0 %


13.2 %


12.5 %


9.5 %


11.8 %


15.8 %


11.4 %


14.0 %

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$ 4,509


$ 680


$ (41)


$ -


$ 5,148











Segment operating profit

$ 451


$ 396


$ (11)


$ (62)


$ 774

Reported operating margin

10.0 %


58.2 %






15.0 %











Adjustments to segment operating profit:










Restructuring costs

$ 1


$ 3


$ 7


$ -


$ 11

Amortization of acquired intangibles

172


-


-


-


172

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

30


1


-


-


31

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

4


-


-


4


8

CCR gain

-


(318)


-


-


(318)

Total adjustments to operating profit

$ 207


$ (314)


$ 7


$ 4


$ (96)











Adjusted operating profit

$ 658


$ 82


$ (4)


$ (58)


$ 678

Adjusted operating margin

14.6 %


12.1 %






13.2 %


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$ 3,293


$ 1,024


$ (1)


$ -


$ 4,316











Segment operating profit

$ 335


$ 101


$ 224


$ (121)


$ 539

Reported operating margin

10.2 %


9.9 %






12.5 %











Adjustments to segment operating profit:










Restructuring costs

$ 17


$ 7


$ 8


$ -


$ 32

Amortization of acquired intangibles

35


-


-


-


35

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

10


-


-


-


10

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

-


-


-


65


65

Bridge loan financing costs

-


-


2


-


2

Viessmann-related hedges

-


-


(272)


-


(272)

Total adjustments to operating profit

$ 62


$ 7


$ (262)


$ 65


$ (128)











Adjusted operating profit

$ 397


$ 108


$ (38)


$ (56)


$ 411

Adjusted operating margin

12.1 %


10.5 %






9.5 %

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)


Year Ended December 31, 2024

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$ 19,078


$ 3,475


$ (67)


$ -


$ 22,486











Segment operating profit

$ 2,308


$ 715


$ (95)


$ (282)


$ 2,646

Reported operating margin

12.1 %


20.6 %






11.8 %











Adjustments to segment operating profit:










Restructuring costs

$ 87


$ 8


$ 13


$ -


$ 108

Amortization of acquired intangibles

689


-


-


-


689

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

281


1


-


-


282

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

5


10


-


80


95

CCR gain

-


(318)


-


-


(318)

Viessmann-related hedges

-


-


86


-


86

Gain on liability adjustment (2)

-


-


(46)


-


(46)

Total adjustments to operating profit

$ 1,062


$ (299)


$ 53


$ 80


$ 896











Adjusted operating profit

$ 3,370


$ 416


$ (42)


$ (202)


$ 3,542

Adjusted operating margin

17.7 %


12.0 %






15.8 %












(Unaudited)


Year Ended December 31, 2023

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$ 15,139


$ 3,818


$ (6)


$ -


$ 18,951











Segment operating profit

$ 2,275


$ 428


$ (200)


$ (343)


$ 2,160

Reported operating margin

15.0 %


11.2 %






11.4 %











Adjustments to segment operating profit:










Restructuring costs

$ 44


$ 21


$ 10


$ -


$ 75

Amortization of acquired intangibles

143


-


-


-


143

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

41


-


-


-


41

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

-


-


-


123


123

Bridge loan financing costs

-


-


3


-


3

TCC acquisition-related gain (3)

8


-


-


-


8

Viessmann-related hedges

-


-


96


-


96

Total adjustments to operating profit

$ 236


$ 21


$ 109


$ 123


$ 489











Adjusted operating profit

$ 2,511


$ 449


$ (91)


$ (220)


$ 2,649

Adjusted operating margin

16.6 %


11.8 %






14.0 %

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2) Gain associated with an adjustment to our tax-related liability owed to UTC.

(3) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Earnings (Loss), Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Year Ended December 31, 2024

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$ 5,148


$ -


$ 5,148


$ 22,486


$ -


$ 22,486













Operating profit

$ 774


(96)

a

$ 678


$ 2,646


896

a

$ 3,542

Operating margin

15.0 %




13.2 %


11.8 %




15.8 %













Earnings before income taxes

$ 693


(87)

a,b

$ 606


$ 2,274


831

a,b

$ 3,105

Income tax (expense) benefit

$ (723)


627

c

$ (96)


$ (1,062)


400

c

$ (662)

Effective tax rate

104.3 %




15.8 %


46.7 %




21.3 %













Earnings from continuing operations
attributable to common shareowners

$ (48)


$ 540


$ 492


$ 1,108


$ 1,231


$ 2,339













Summary of Adjustments:












Restructuring costs



$ 11

a





$ 108

a


Amortization of acquired intangibles



172

a





689

a


Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



31

a





282

a


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



8

a





95

a


CCR gain



(318)

a





(318)

a


Viessmann-related hedges



-

a





86

a


Gain on liability adjustment (2)



-

a





(46)

a


Debt extinguishment (gain)



-

b





(97)

b


Debt prepayment costs



9

b





32

b


Total adjustments



$ (87)






$ 831















Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (35)






$ (262)



Tax specific adjustments (3)



662






662



Total tax adjustments



$ 627

c





$ 400

c














Diluted shares outstanding

903.4




903.4


911.7




911.7













Diluted earnings per share:












Continuing operations

$ (0.05)




$ 0.54


$ 1.22




$ 2.56

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2) Gain associated with an adjustment to our tax-related liability owed to UTC.

(3) Tax expense associated with the integration of the Viessmann and Carrier legal entity structure.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Earnings (Loss), Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Year Ended December 31, 2023

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$ 4,316


$ -


$ 4,316


$ 18,951


$ -


$ 18,951













Operating profit

$ 539


(128)

a

$ 411


$ 2,160


489

a

$ 2,649

Operating margin

12.5 %




9.5 %


11.4 %




14.0 %













Earnings before income taxes

$ 504


(111)

a,b

$ 393


$ 1,999


538

a,b

$ 2,537

Income tax (expense) benefit

$ (68)


(3)

c

$ (71)


$ (521)


(47)

c

$ (568)

Effective tax rate

13.5 %




18.1 %


26.1 %




22.4 %













Earnings from continuing operations
attributable to common shareowners

$ 417


$ (114)


$ 303


$ 1,387


$ 491


$ 1,878













Summary of Adjustments:












Restructuring costs



$ 32

a





$ 75

a


Amortization of acquired intangibles



35

a





143

a


Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



10

a





41

a


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



65

a





123

a


Viessmann-related hedges



(272)

a





96

a


TCC acquisition-related gain (2)



-

a





8

a


Bridge loan financing costs (3)



19

a,b





52

a,b


Total adjustments



$ (111)






$ 538















Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (20)






$ (83)



Tax specific adjustments



17






36



Total tax adjustments



$ (3)

c





$ (47)

c














Diluted shares outstanding

854.2




854.2


853.0




853.0













Diluted earnings per share:












Continuing operations

$ 0.49




$ 0.36


$ 1.63




$ 2.20

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2)The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

(3)Includes commitment fees recognized in Operating profit.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared with Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

HVAC

11 %


- %


26 %


- %


37 %

Refrigeration

(6) %


- %


(27) %


- %


(33) %

Consolidated

6 %


- %


13 %


- %


19 %

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

HVAC

5 %


- %


21 %


- %


26 %

Refrigeration

(1) %


- %


(8) %


- %


(9) %

Consolidated

3 %


- %


16 %


- %


19 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation




(Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,

(In millions)


2024


2023

Net cash flows provided by operating activities


$ 563


$ 2,607

Less: Capital expenditures - continuing operations


(519)


(439)

Less: Capital expenditures - discontinued operations


(14)


(30)

Free cash flow


$ 30


$ 2,138

Net Debt Reconciliation




(Unaudited)



As of December 31,

(In millions)


2024


2023

Long-term debt


$ 11,026


$ 14,242

Current portion of long-term debt


1,252


51

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


3,969


9,852

Net debt


$ 8,309


$ 4,441

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Discontinued operations, net of tax Reconciliation




(Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,

(In millions, except per share amounts)


2024

Discontinued operations, net of tax


$ 4,496




Summary of adjustments, net of tax:



Divestiture-related costs


$ 154

Restructuring


15

Gain on sale of discontinued businesses


(5,176)

AFFF legal reserve


565

Tax specific adjustments


250

Total adjustments


$ (4,192)




Adjusted Discontinued operations, net of tax


$ 304

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 0.34

Diluted EPS Reconciliation - Adjusted




(Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,



2024

Continuing operations


$ 2.56

Discontinued operations


0.34

Total


$ 2.90

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

