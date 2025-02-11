Priceline Appoints Sejal Amin as Chief Technology Officer

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline is pleased to announce the appointment of Sejal Amin as Chief Technology Officer. Sejal oversees product engineering, infrastructure, data and technology operations for Priceline. She will also drive Priceline's continued adoption and integration of generative and agentive AI as part of the company's mission to be the world's best travel dealmaker.

With over 25 years of experience leading global teams and driving strategic digital transformations, Sejal brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge, customer-centric technology initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sejal to Priceline. Sejal's extensive experience will be instrumental in advancing our technology strategy and enhancing the travel booking experience for our customers," said Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. "We are confident that Sejal's leadership will help us continue to cement Priceline's position as a travel tech leader and further build our culture of innovation."

Sejal joins Priceline from Shutterstock, where she served as CTO and spearheaded the integration of AI to drive a comprehensive revitalization of customer features. Prior to Shutterstock, Sejal was the CTO of Tax and Accounting, one of Thomson Reuters' largest business units, where she led the transformation of the engineering organization and product portfolio.

An active contributor and mentor within the tech community, Sejal is an adjunct professor for NYU's Executive Education Program and a founding member of Unveiled, supporting the advancement of women in STEM.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

