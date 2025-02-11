WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to eliminate the Federal Executive Institute, a government program purportedly designed to provide bureaucratic leadership training.The Order directs the Office of Personnel Management to take necessary steps to terminate the Federal Executive Institute and revoke the appropriate documents.The move is part of a complete shift in government leadership toward reducing waste and promoting efficient service to taxpayers.The Federal Executive Institute was created more than 50 years ago to provide leadership training to government bureaucrats.Eliminating the Federal Executive Institute is part of President Trump's broader mission to reform the federal bureaucracy, including by ending ineffective government programs that drain resources and empower government without achieving measurable results.The Federal Executive Institute was created by the Johnson Administration more than 50 years ago to provide leadership training to government bureaucrats.Trump temporarily paused foreign aid to many non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and contractors to ensure every dollar of U.S. foreign assistance supports American values.The Department of Government Efficiency was established to examine how to streamline the Federal government, eliminate unnecessary programs, and reduce bureaucratic inefficiency.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX