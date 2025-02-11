ng-voice GmbH: IXT Selects ng-voice's Hyperscale IMS and is Poised to Launch Cutting-Edge Voice Services

ng-voice is proud to announce that IXT, a highly innovative full MVNO based in Norway, has selected ng-voice's Hyperscale IMS solution to launch its voice services.

By deploying the Hyperscale IMS, IXT gains access to a fully infrastructure-agnostic, cost-efficient and automated solution that perfectly aligns with their vision for efficiency and global expansion. Unburdened by legacy infrastructure, IXT will be able to quickly launch innovative services and deliver exceptional customer experiences, positioning itself at the forefront of digital transformation in the telecommunications industry.

According to Henning Solberg, IXT's CTO: "At IXT, innovation and service excellence drive everything we do. We were looking for a partner that could match our fast pace and provide a truly cloud-native IMS - one that would scale seamlessly, operate efficiently, and accelerate our innovation cycle. ng-voice's solution stood out for its high level of automation and low resource footprint, as well as its seamless deployment capabilities and integration experience in a multi-vendor environment -exactly what we needed to support our global growth. We're thrilled to join forces with the ng-voice team, who shares our hands-on approach and commitment to going the extra mile."

Azhar Sayeed, CTO at ng-voice, said: "It's great to see such a fast-growing and disruptive MVNO choosing our IMS to drive its expansion. IXT's commitment to transforming the telecommunications industry with highly reliable and global connectivity aligns perfectly with the value proposition of our technology. We look forward to collaborating with IXT to develop cutting-edge, highly efficient and agile voice services tailored to the needs of their customers, and to being part of what promises to be a very successful journey."

About ng-voice

ng-voice is a Germany-based telco software provider, dedicated to revolutionising voice production in 4G/5G networks for both consumer and IoT use cases. Our flagship product - the Hyperscale IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Solution - is infrastructure-agnostic, cost-efficient and fully automated. Being 100% containerised (with a container size of less than 25MB) and Kubernetes-based, our offering is ready to deliver VoLTE, VoNR and VoWiFi with up to 80% lower total cost of ownership (TCO), very fast deployment times and simplified lifecycle management. Whether you're a small operator or a Tier 1, ng-voice is the perfect partner to help you explore new revenue opportunities and future-proof your networks.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ngvoice

Web: www.ng-voice.com

Contact: sales@ng-voice.com

About IXT

IXT is on a mission to transform the telecom industry. As a full MVNO, it offers one SIM solution with flawless, global connectivity right out of the box. Designed for businesses with IoT deployments of all sizes, this solution provides a simple and secure way to stay connected. With a tech setup built without legacy constraints, the company delivers cutting-edge, future-proof services that meet the evolving needs of today's consumers and enterprises. Based in Norway with a global first focus, the team is growing across Europe, with further expansions coming.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ixt-communications

Web: www.ixt.global

SOURCE: ng-voice GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire