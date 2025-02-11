By implementing Metomic, Oyster has enhanced its data security posture across its SaaS ecosystem, gaining critical insights into data classification while maintaining seamless operations

Metomic, a next generation data security and data loss prevention (DLP) solution for cloud-based work environments and SaaS ecosystems, today announced it has helped Oyster, a global employment platform, to strengthen security within Slack, Google Drive, and other collaborative tools. With Metomic, Oyster has elevated its data security capabilities, bolstered customer trust, and implemented an effective human firewall strategy-all without disrupting workflows or slowing its rapid growth trajectory.

Oyster required a scalable, agile data security solution to safeguard its collaborative work environments without disrupting employee productivity. As a remote organization with globally distributed teams, Oyster sought a solution purpose-built to address the challenges of protecting sensitive data across geographic boundaries. Within just two weeks of deploying Metomic's Slack integration, Oyster achieved deep visibility into the data stored and shared on the platform, while receiving critical alerts to proactively address potential security risks.

"Metomic addresses risks efficiently-blocking unsafe data sharing or sending alerts to users. This allows our team to remain productive while keeping our data secure," said Jeff May, Director of Trust and Technology, Oyster. "The visibility and control Metomic provides has been game-changing in helping us implement a solid, proactive approach to data security."

Whether intentional or inadvertent, insider threats are costing businesses millions of dollars and putting brand reputations at severe risk. IBM revealed that the average cost of a data breach climbed to an all-time high of $4.88 million last year-a 10% increase over 2023. According to IBM, 40% of data breaches involved data stored across multiple environments, with data stored in "public clouds" responsible for the highest average breach cost at $5.17 million.

With Metomic in place, Oyster gained full visibility into its SaaS ecosystem and immediate oversight of data stored-and shared-in the company's collaborative work environments, including Slack and Google Drive. "Slack integration was functioning at a high level soon after launch," continued May. "Once Google Drive was set up, we gained critical visibility across our platforms."

Metomic's full impact on Oyster's data security strategy involved three key benefits: 1. Ease of use; 2. Real-time visibility; and, 3. World-class support. One standout feature in particular-Metomic's user-centric notifications-has enabled Oyster to adopt powerful human firewall capabilities, reinforcing effective data practices and making Oyster's full workforce an active part of the organization's security strategy.

"By selecting Metomic, Oyster gained the ability to scale their data security operations seamlessly, without impacting productivity," said Rich Vibert, CEO, Metomic. "Metomic is purpose-built to deliver full visibility and control over sensitive data in SaaS environments, providing organizations like Oyster with a lightweight, intuitive solution. With Metomic, Oyster can now easily identify where their data resides, understand how it's being accessed, and implement controls to manage it effectively-all without disrupting their teams' workflows."

About Metomic:

Metomic's data security software for SaaS, GenAI and cloud was born out of the frustration of its leaders trying to implement SaaS applications that make businesses more productive but are off limits because of high-risk security concerns. As a next generation security solution focused on cloud-based applications, Metomic gives security teams clear visibility into their organization's SaaS network to manage sensitive data and detect security threats, allowing businesses to take full advantage of their SaaS application network. To learn more visit www.metomic.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211396408/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Claire Wilson

claire.wilson@metomic.io