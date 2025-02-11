Lifespark Expands Its Strategic Partnership With Envoy America to Streamline Transportation for Senior Living Communities

New Collaboration Enhances Mobility, Reduces Costs and Improves Resident Experience in Senior Living Communities in Minnesota

Lifespark, a comprehensive senior health company, has expanded its strategic partnership with Envoy America, a national leader in specialized transportation services for older adults and individuals with mobility challenges.

For the past five years, Lifespark and Envoy America have been working together to provide Lifespark GO! powered by Envoy America, a personalized transportation solution for senior living communities. This partnership addresses the challenge of managing fleets of vehicles, which is a common burden for senior living, SNF and TCU operators. Lifespark GO! eliminates the need for purchasing, leasing, and maintaining vehicles, reducing overhead costs and ensuring timely, efficient transport for residents and patients.

"We've partnered with Envoy America for the past five years, and the experience has brought autonomy and opportunity to our residents," said Matt Kinne, Chief Operating Officer at Lifespark. "Unlike traditional senior housing buses, Lifespark GO! offers a personalized transportation service that minimizes operational costs and creates stronger connections within our communities."

By partnering with Envoy America, Lifespark avoids the significant upfront costs of vehicle purchases or leases, which can range from $80,000 to $150,000 per site. The collaboration also relieves Lifespark from hiring, training, and supervising drivers, as Envoy America manages all aspects of the transportation service. Additionally, Lifespark no longer faces the ongoing costs of fuel, vehicle maintenance or insurance, resulting in substantial savings and improved operational efficiency.

Envoy America's role in this partnership aligns with its commitment to helping seniors live independently by offering reliable, accessible transportation. Whether for medical appointments, social events, hospital discharges or other essential trips, Envoy America provides safe and timely transportation that promotes seniors' independence and well-being. The company has also expanded its offerings to include wheelchair and bus transport capabilities, further meeting the diverse needs of seniors and senior living communities.

"We're excited to support Lifespark in providing an integrated health experience for seniors," said K.C. Kanaan, Chief Executive Officer of Envoy America. "This partnership is a great example of how collaboration in the senior health industry can drive efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve residents' experiences. We're proud to contribute to Lifespark's mission and the broader community."

About Lifespark

Lifespark is a complete senior health company headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. We help people stay healthy, navigate their health options with confidence, and ultimately live fuller, more independent lives as they age.

Lifespark's global risk model is proven to reduce total cost of care, improve outcomes and empower seniors to Age Magnificently! It provides a flexible, home-based delivery system that meets clients where they are using an integrated tech platform that seamlessly combines broad medical and SDoH capabilities, data, and client experience. This scalable approach was intentionally built to meet the converging meta-trends in the senior health market. For more information, visit www.lifespark.com .

About Envoy America

Envoy America is the national leader in senior and patient transportation, offering reliable and compassionate services designed for older adults, patients and individuals with mobility challenges. We serve a wide range of corporate clients, including senior living communities, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, religious institutions, and families across the country.

Our transportation solutions help our corporate clients streamline logistics, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency. We provide timely, safe, and dignified transportation to medical appointments, social events, hospital discharges and other essential services, promoting greater independence and quality of life for riders. With our technology-driven platform, we offer real-time tracking, reduced wait times, and significant cost savings. For more information, visit www.envoyamerica.com .

