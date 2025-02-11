DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud to Showcase DevOps Automation for Healthcare Innovation at ViVE 2025

DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and built-in compliance, will exhibit at ViVE 2025 in Nashville Feb. 16-19 (Booth #2221), showcasing its low-code/no-code approach to infrastructure automation tailored for healthcare organizations.

At ViVE 2025, DuploCloud's experts will demonstrate how health tech companies can accelerate cloud adoption, achieve compliance with ease, and optimize DevOps workflows - all while reducing costs and operational complexity. The platform's automation-first approach empowers development teams to deploy secure, compliant, and scalable cloud environments in days, not months - without deep DevOps expertise.

Healthcare Innovators Choose DuploCloud:

Built-In Compliance & Security - Automates adherence to HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 2, PCI, and ISO security frameworks, ensuring ePHI and sensitive data remain protected from the start.

Faster Time to Market - Eliminates infrastructure bottlenecks with end-to-end DevOps automation, reducing cloud deployment time by 10x.

AI-Ready Infrastructure - Supports advanced AI/ML, analytics, and data platforms in the cloud, helping healthcare companies innovate at scale.

Developer-First Experience - Offers a low-code/no-code solution that lets engineering teams focus on building applications instead of managing infrastructure.

Enterprise-Grade Support - White-glove onboarding and expert guidance to help health tech teams navigate security certifications and optimize cloud performance.

DuploCloud is revolutionizing how healthcare and life sciences organizations build and manage secure cloud environments - without the need for large DevOps teams.

Book a meeting with DuploCloud at ViVE 2025 (Booth #2221) or schedule a virtual session via Zoom, and receive a complimentary guitar-shaped cutting board from the iconic Nashville Grand Ole Opry as a thank you. To secure your meeting, visit https://lp.duplocloud.com/event/vive/ .

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .

SOURCE: DuploCloud, Inc.

