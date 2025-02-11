Tailored Investing Simplified: Zoe Financial Debuts Direct Indexing Capabilities

Zoe Financial , an all-in-one digital wealth platform transforming the experience for RIAs and individuals, announced the launch of direct indexing capabilities. This offering is another step forward, empowering RIAs to deliver personalized, tax-efficient investment solutions without increasing workload or growing headcount.

"We believe there is no one-size-fits-all solution to wealth management," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's Founder & CEO. "Every client deserves financial guidance tailored to their needs. Adding Direct Indexing to our platform makes personalized investment strategies accessible to the mass affluent, helping advisors differentiate their services and build deeper client relationships. It's a key milestone in democratizing sophisticated investment management."

About Direct Indexing

Direct indexing offers a personalized alternative to traditional ETFs and mutual funds. Instead of buying one investment vehicle that tracks an index, clients can own individual stocks that make up that index, enabling them to invest in a personalized version of the index. This approach offers greater flexibility for tax optimization and tailoring portfolios to clients' preferences. Zoe continues to push the boundaries of wealth management offerings, making portfolio customization more accessible while driving tax savings for clients.

"This is an exciting step forward in highly customized portfolio management," said Rajesh Gaur, CFA, Zoe's VP of Investment Solutions. "By focusing on individual securities, advisors can implement portfolios that reflect their clients' unique preferences and objectives while incorporating strategies to optimize for tax efficiency. Our goal is to make advanced portfolio customization accessible and operationally efficient for advisors."

Zoe's Platform

Zoe's comprehensive wealth platform integrates direct indexing with existing features like seamless account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and commission-free fractional trading, creating a cohesive and user-friendly experience for RIAs and investors. "This is more than technology-We designed the Zoe Wealth Platform to remove barriers and complexity associated with customized investment management. By simplifying the process, we make personalized portfolio solutions accessible and scalable for advisors and their clients," said Dillon Ferguson, CFP®, VP of Product at Zoe.

Zoe's platform can be white-labeled so advisors can operate under their own brand identity while leveraging Zoe's tech stack to deliver a best-in-class experience. Additionally, RIAs partnering with Zoe gain access to an outsourced workforce that handles time-consuming daily operational and trading tasks, freeing advisors to focus on what matters most-building meaningful relationships with their clients.

"We've talked to a lot of independent firms, and this level of integration solves many of their pain points," said Alex Kemp, Zoe's VP of Sales. "We're excited to see the impact that having direct indexing on our platform will have on RIAs, clients, and the wealth management industry."

Request a demo: https://zoefinancial.com/

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform that aims to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more athttps://zoefinancial.com/

Disclosure:Zoe Financial doesn't provide tax or legal advice. Consult with an attorney for legal advice and a qualified tax professional for tax advice.

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

