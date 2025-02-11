Independent WordPress outlets and events provide critical information and connection for the community

Kinsta, a hosting provider that offers managed hosting for WordPress powered by Google Cloud Platform, is announcing new support of independent journalists and emerging news outlets focused on providing indispensable information about the WordPress industry, as well as in-person events that are key to the vitality of the WordPress community.

This demonstrates Kinsta's commitment to support the active community engaged with WordPress, the content management system that powers 43% of websites worldwide. The information these sites provide is pivotal to the continued strength and success of the WordPress community.

The full-year 2025 sponsorship of the sites, which are the heart of the WordPress community of active users and developers, include The Repository, Do the Woo, and The WP Minute.

"Kinsta has supported The Repository as our hosting sponsor since our first edition in 2019, and in 2025 will become our major sponsor," said Rae Morey, publisher of The Repository. "Kinsta's support over the years has been critical in enabling our important work as an independent media outlet in the WordPress space while respecting our editorial independence. We couldn't ask for a more supportive partner."

"For us at the Do the Woo Podcast Channel and Blog, our mission is to bring an important view to the WordPress ecosystem by elevating voices across the globe," said Bob Dunn, founder of Do the Woo. "As a site that is 'for the community and by the community,' our diverse hosts and guests bring their expertise and journeys to our listeners. With companies such as Kinsta stepping up to support independent creators, we can share the voices of those who are so critical to the ecosystem so they can thrive and bring their best to the world."

"Kinsta's support of the WP Minute is absolutely crucial to our mission of helping WordPress professionals," said Matt Medeiros, founder and publisher at The WP Minute. "We value our audience and authentic storytelling above everything else we don't use shortcuts or spammy tactics. Kinsta's partnership means our audience stays informed, educated, and entertained!"

"Kinsta has had a long-term relationship with these sites and the great people behind them," said Tom Zsomborgi, chief business officer at Kinsta. "We are all subscribed to their newsletters, listen to their podcasts, and follow their work, as this is the best way for us to stay informed and educated on what is happening in the industry. We know how important their work is and how hard it is to make a living from creating content these days. That's why we are committed to help and sponsor them through 2025 as well."

In addition, Kinsta is sponsoring WordPress events that are key sources of building community, including the WordPress Accessibility Meetup and the London WordPress Meetup, one of the largest such meetups.

About Kinsta

Founded 10 years ago, Kinsta is one of the fastest-growing cloud hosting providers in the industry and the first to be powered by Google Cloud Platform. It utilizes GCP's lightning-fast Premium Tier network, and clients can choose from 35+ data centers around the globe.

Trustpilot has over 400 five-star reviews for Kinsta, and they have been awarded Best Usability, Easiest Admin, and Users Love Us badges from G2, among others. Kinsta also holds the highest G2 score of any managed hosting provider or web hosting provider. In 2022, the company was listed under the "Top 100 Fastest Growing Products."

Kinsta offers 24/7 support 365 days a year in five languages from its team of expert engineers. With its new Application Hosting and Database Hosting services, plus hosting for WordPress that offers support for complex installations such as Bedrock, reverse-proxy configurations, and tools such as SSH and WP-CLI, its entire platform is built with developers in mind.

For more information about Kinsta and its Application Hosting and Database Hosting solutions, visit kinsta.com or email PRforKinsta@bospar.com.

