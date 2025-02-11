Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Prosperity Partners Private Wealth Management, a leading Southern California wealth advisory firm, is proud to announce its annual charitable donations, made possible through the direct involvement of our clients. Each year, clients drive the selection process, nominating and choosing the charities that will receive contributions from our Donor Advised Fund. This unique, client-centered approach ensures that the organizations supported align closely with the values and causes most important to them.





Mark Chandik, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Prosperity Partners, highlights the significance of client-driven giving: "Our clients don't just trust us with their financial futures; they trust us to help them create meaningful impact in the communities they care about. By putting them in charge of where these donations go, we're able to make a difference together."

A sampling of this year's charities that are near and dear to Prosperity Partners' clients include:

American Diabetes Association

St. Jude's Children's Hospital

Orange County Humane Society

Compassionate Animal Rescue for Medical Aid (CARMA)

Child Abuse Services Team (CAST)

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)

American Red Cross

Alzheimer's Association

Huntington Hospital

For more information about Prosperity Partners Private Wealth Management and Prosperity Partners' commitment to community impact, visit Prosperity Partners' website at http://www.prosperity-pwm.com.

About Prosperity Partners Private Wealth Management:

Prosperity Partners serves as Chief Prosperity Officer® for high net-worth clients, their businesses, families, and foundations. Services include guidance on business ownership, executive compensation and retirement plans; financial planning; asset management; insurance; and estate planning.

Advisory Services offered through FDP Wealth Management, LLC, a state Registered Investment Adviser and Valmark Advisers, Inc. a SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

Securities offered through ValMark Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. 130 Springside Drive Suite 300 Akron, OH 44333-2431 800.765.5201 Prosperity Partners and FDP Wealth Management, LLC are separate entities from ValMark Securities, Inc. and Valmark Advisers, Inc. Prosperity Partners, FDP Wealth Management, LLC, ValMark Securities, Inc., Valmark Advisers Inc., and their representatives do not offer tax advice. You should consult your tax professional regarding your individual circumstances.

