ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova Joins Global Leaders at UN ECOSOC Partnership Forum

Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA International Public Movement, joined world leaders and key stakeholders at the 2025 ECOSOC Partnership Forum at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on February 5, 2025. The high-level forum focused on advancing sustainable and inclusive solutions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova UN ECOSOC Partnership Forum

The day-long forum brought together representatives from Member States, UN systems, civil society, private sector, and scientific communities to discuss innovative approaches to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year's forum placed special emphasis on five critical SDGs: Good Health and Well-being, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Life Below Water, and Partnerships for the Goals.

During the forum, ALLATRA President Ms. Ovtsynova engaged in significant diplomatic discussions with high-ranking representatives from various UN member states, international organizations, and philanthropic foundations. These meaningful interactions focused on strengthening international cooperation, exploring innovative approaches to global challenges, and establishing new partnerships for sustainable development initiatives.

"In today's interconnected world, partnership is not just an option - it's a necessity for addressing global challenges," said Maryna Ovtsynova, highlighting ALLATRA's commitment to climate action, ocean conservation, and national security. Ms. Ovtsynova continued, "The ECOSOC Partnership Forum provides a crucial platform for fostering the collaborative approaches we need to achieve the 2030 Agenda goals."

The forum featured focused sessions on each priority SDG, culminating in a multi-stakeholder panel on "Investing in Partnerships: Catalyzing Action for SDG 17." Echoing the ECOSOC President Bob Rae's message that "if we want to go fast, we go alone; if we want to go far, we go together," participants emphasized the importance of unified action in addressing global challenges.

Key discussions centered on:

Evidence-based solutions for sustainable development

Innovative partnerships between public and private sectors

Strategic approaches to leaving no one behind

Climate action and ocean conservation initiatives

Economic growth and social inclusion strategies

The forum concluded with renewed commitments from participating organizations and stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and accelerate progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

About ALLATRA International

ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent non-profit organization that has been conducting large-scale research in the field of climate change for over ten years. The organization is known for its systematic approach to studying climate disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation.

Valerie Smith

valerie@allatra.org

SOURCE: ALLATRA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire