Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. today has announced an expanded focus on slip and fall victims and premises liability advocacy in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and State College. Slip and fall accidents remain one of the most common causes of serious injuries, often resulting in significant medical expenses, lost wages, and long-term physical limitations. As a leading personal injury law firm, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. provides dedicated legal advocacy for individuals injured due to hazardous conditions on another party's property. With legal representation available in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and State College, the firm's announcement confirms their commitment to pursuing justice for accident victims through premises liability claims.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. fights for slip and fall victims in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and State College, ensuring justice in premises liability cases.

The firm's announcement comes at a time when unsafe property conditions, including wet floors, uneven pavement, poor lighting, and unmarked hazards, significantly increase the risk of harm to visitors. Property owners and managers have a legal duty to maintain a safe environment and address dangerous conditions in a timely manner. When negligence results in a slip and fall accident, injured individuals may have a valid claim for financial compensation. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. fights to hold property owners accountable for their failure to exercise reasonable care in preventing injuries caused by unsafe premises and this renewed focus allows for more resources to solve this issue.

The announcement will allow for increased resources and a focus on these types of cases. Legal support for slip and fall claims begins with a thorough investigation of the accident scene, documentation of physical evidence, and identification of liable parties. Victims suffering from severe injuries, such as spinal cord injuries, nerve damage, and head injuries, often require extensive medical care and long-term rehabilitation. The firm's premises liability lawyers work to potentially secure compensation for medical bills, lost income, pain and suffering, and other damages. Those in need of legal assistance can visit www.lowenthalabrams.com to schedule a consultation and discuss their legal options.

As a result of this announcement, the firm aims to ensure that property owners in Pennsylvania are adhering to premises liability laws that establish the legal duty to maintain a safe environment for visitors. Failure to address hazardous conditions can result in catastrophic injuries, requiring accident victims to pursue legal action to recover damages.

Common types of slip and fall accidents occur in shopping centers, apartment buildings, hotels, office complexes, and public spaces. Premises liability claims may involve factors such as inadequate warning signs, slippery surfaces, broken staircases, or defective handrails.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. on Google Maps

As a backdrop to this announcement, slip-and-fall cases can result in a range of physical injuries, from minor bruises to severe medical conditions requiring extensive treatment. Injury victims often suffer from hip fractures, knee injuries, and internal injuries, which may lead to prolonged recovery periods and the need for ongoing medical care. Unsafe conditions such as uneven surfaces, poor maintenance, and the lack of proper safety measures increase the risk of accidents, making it essential for responsible parties to be held accountable under premises liability laws.

Establishing liability in these cases is critical for securing compensation for damages, including medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

An accident attorney can negotiate with insurers, gather critical evidence, and build a strong case to demonstrate the impact of physical injuries on the victim's quality of life. A comprehensive treatment plan, including rehabilitation and ongoing medical care, is often necessary for those recovering from serious injuries.

The firm's commitment within this announcement is very clear. Types of premises liability cases vary widely and may involve slips on wet floors, falls due to defective staircases, or injuries caused by inadequate lighting. Inadequate security leading to assaults or attacks on a property can also constitute a premises liability claim. The duty of care extends to all lawful visitors, and property owners must take reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable risks. A personal injury lawyer can help injured victims determine the appropriate legal course of action based on the specific circumstances of the accident.

By pursuing legal action, injury victims not only seek financial recovery but also promote safer environments by holding negligent property owners accountable. Legal representation plays a vital role in ensuring that responsible parties address hazardous conditions and prevent future accidents. Securing compensation for damages allows injured individuals to focus on recovery while ensuring that unsafe conditions are properly addressed to protect others from similar harm.

Personal injury attorneys handling premises liability cases assess whether negligence contributed to an individual's accidental injury. Establishing liability often involves demonstrating that the property owner was aware of or should have been aware of the dangerous condition but failed to take appropriate action. Victims of slip and fall accidents may be entitled to a personal injury lawsuit to recover monetary damages for their injuries, including compensation for bodily injury, medical expenses, and emotional pain caused by the accident.

Work-related injuries resulting from hazardous workplace conditions also fall under premises liability law. Employees injured due to unsafe work environments may seek compensation through both workers' compensation claims and third-party premises liability lawsuits.

Slip and fall accidents can lead to devastating consequences, including traumatic brain injuries, broken bones, and long-term mobility impairments. Accident lawyers handling these cases emphasize the importance of collecting evidence at the crash scene, including witness statements, surveillance footage, and incident reports. The presence of warning signs, the history of prior complaints, and the property owner's adherence to safety protocols all play a role in determining liability.

Listen to the "Medical Malpractice Personal Injury Lawyers Serve Reading, Erie, Harrisburg, PA" Episode on "Local Leader TV Podcast" show on Podbean.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. provides legal expertise in navigating complex personal injury claims arising from premises liability. Victims of slip and fall accidents may face substantial medical costs, rehabilitation expenses, and loss of earning capacity. By working with premises liability lawyers, accident victims aim to ensure that negligent parties are held accountable for their failure to maintain safe premises.

The firm remains committed to advocating for the rights of slip and fall victims in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and State College. Through comprehensive legal strategies and a focus on achieving favorable case outcomes, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. assists clients in securing the financial recovery needed to move forward. For more information or to schedule a case evaluation, visit www.lowenthalabrams.com.

Premises liability attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. provide dedicated legal advocacy for slip and fall victims across Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and State College.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.

Lowenthal & Abrams, Injury Attorneys, has been a leading personal injury law firm in Philadelphia since 1975, securing over $100 million in results across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation cases, the firm is committed to achieving justice and obtaining the compensation clients deserve. With a dedicated team that includes a medical doctor and nurse on staff, and strong partnerships with medical professionals, Lowenthal & Abrams operates on a contingency basis, ensuring no upfront costs for clients.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239636

SOURCE: Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.