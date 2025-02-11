SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGA.MU), Tuesday announced preliminary earnings results for the fiscal year 2024, reporting EBITDA of 445 million euros, compared to 677 million euros in the previous year.The company anticipates a pre-tax loss of 296 million euros compared to last year's profit of 238 million euros.External sales is projected to be 10 billion euros compared to 10.8 billion euros in the prior year.Looking ahead, the company estimates sales between 9.5 and 10 billion euros, and EBITDA of 350 to 550 million euros for the full year 2025.Salzgitter AG projects a pre-tax result between loss of 100 million euros and profit of 100 million euros for full year 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX