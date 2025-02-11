Opus One Gold Corporation Inc.: Opus One Gold Corp Initiates a 7,000 Meter Drilling Program On Its Zone 1 Gold Discovery, 100% Owned Noyell Project, South of Matagami, Quebec

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the "Company" or "Opus One") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized two drill rigs to carry out a 7,000-meter drilling program on its Zone 1 gold discovery located near the center of its 100% owned Noyell project near the town of Matagami, Abitibi, Québec. This program will explore the eastern and western extensions of Zone 1 as well as the depth extension which are totally open to date.

Recently, Opus One successfully raised $1,5 M of flow through funds. Total drilling, assaying and geological costs are estimated at approximately $200/m. The project area demonstrates excellent access and infrastructure, making it a very low-cost exploration opportunity in Quebec.

The program has following objectives:

Carry out infill drilling in areas of poor past drilling, including near surface from 0 to 200 m.

Test for potential eastern and western extensions. Lateral drilling to the discovery below 250m is almost nonexistent

However, the main goal of the drilling program is to confirm the down plunge extension of the gold bearing Zone 1, below the 400 m level. It is important to note that this drilling is still relatively shallow compared to most gold exploration projects in Abitibi.



It is believed that the program should last approximately 8 weeks. Assay results should hopefully start to be available by the beginning of March.

Louis Morin, CEO of Opus One commented: Last May 2024, we were able to finalize the acquisition of 100% of our Noyell gold flagship project that is at definition drilling stage. Thanks to our supporters and believers, despite a very challenging market environment for junior exploration companies, we were able to improve the company market capitalization that enabled Opus One Gold to raise the required capital to finance this ongoing drill program. It is with the highest interest we are now starting a new phase for the company by testing possible extensions of the gold bearing Zone 1. With the improving gold market, this is an exciting time to be involved in a quality gold exploration program at definition drilling stage.

OPUS ONE Gold Corp Inc.

Opus One Gold Corp Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

A qualified person, Pierre O'Dowd P.Geo, has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101. Pierre O'Dowd is Opus One Gold Corp main geologist; he revised and approved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Opus One, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the anticipated exploration program on the project, the results of such exploration program, the development of the project and what benefits Opus One will derive from the project, the expected demand for lithium. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Opus One' control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties" in Opus One' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 31st, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Opus One does not intend, nor does Opus One undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

LONGITUDINAL SECTION ZONE 1 WITH 2025 DRILLING PROPOSALS (IN GREEN)





DRILLS ACCESSING DRILL SITES

