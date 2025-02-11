Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - ONELIFE Senior Living, a family-owned developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce the acquisition of The Woodlake, a 137-unit assisted living and memory care community in Sacramento, California. The Woodlake Senior Living, a vibrant community officially became part of ONELIFE's growing portfolio on December 1, 2024.

This acquisition marks ONELIFE's 14th property and its fourth senior living community in California. Earlier this year, ONELIFE merged with Ally Senior Living, resulting in more than doubling its properties under management in just six months.

"The Woodlake Senior Living will be our fourth senior care community in California," said Dan Williams, CEO of ONELIFE Senior Living. "We are invested in expanding our California portfolio because nearly 13 million residents there are over the age of 50. With such a large senior population, California has a constant and growing need for senior living options, and ONELIFE has made it a goal to meet that demand."

Living Options and Care

The Woodlake Senior Living offers a comprehensive range of services, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. The community provides personalized care plans tailored to meet residents' unique needs, including incontinence assistance, medication management, and shower assistance. Apartments are thoughtfully designed with kitchenettes, spacious closets, and large, wheelchair- accessible bathrooms featuring ADA walk-in showers and grab bars.

The Memory Care program supports residents living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia through specialized daily activities and programs. ONELIFE's expertise in Alzheimer's and dementia care ensures that residents receive compassionate and effective support.

Resident Safety and Staff

The Woodlake prioritizes resident safety and independence, with caregivers available 24/7 and a licensed nurse overseeing care daily. Wearable and in-room call systems provide added security, while weekly housekeeping and personal laundry services enhance convenience for residents.

Amenities and Activities

The Woodlake provides full-service amenities, including a movie theater, game room, fitness center with group classes, full-service salon, library, and arts and crafts room. Residents can enjoy full-service dining prepared by an on-site chef, as well as a calendar of engaging activities and excursions facilitated by an accessible van. Outdoor spaces, including walking paths, courtyards, and a community garden, further enhance the lifestyle experience.

To contact ONELIFE or schedule a tour at The Woodlake Senior Living, visit www.thewoodlake.com.





About ONELIFE

Founded in 2009, Denver-based ONELIFE Senior Living is a family-owned developer and operator of a growing collection of independent assisted living and memory care communities designed to provide seniors the care, support and encouragement they need to live healthy, happy lives.

