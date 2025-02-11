Anzeige
11.02.2025
LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Celebrates Grand Opening of New Distribution Center in Bristol, PA

Finanznachrichten News

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leading North American distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 22, 2025, to mark the grand opening of its state-of-the-art distribution center in Bristol, Pennsylvania. Established to elevate LBB Specialties' distribution capabilities for unmatched service, the 102,000-square-foot facility enables LBBS to not only meet but exceed the expectations of its partners.

LBB Specialties Logo

This new center better positions LBB Specialties for future growth initiatives, such as entering new markets and diversifying product offerings for customers and partners. Designed with cutting-edge temperature control and storage technology, the facility allows LBBS to serve its partners and customers more effectively with environmentally friendly solutions. Additionally, the facility integrates multiple storage capabilities, including cold, cool, and hazardous materials storage. With its advanced capabilities and strategic design, the new center enables LBBS to combine shipments and manage storage needs more efficiently, ultimately enhancing service reliability.

"The grand opening of this distribution center represents a major milestone in our continued efforts to improve customer experience and operational capabilities," said Nabil Alidina, SVP, Operations at LBB Specialties. "By consolidating our storage under one roof, we not only gain greater control over our supply chain but also increase our ability to meet customer demands more quickly and effectively."

Reinforcing LBB Specialties' commitment to maintaining the highest operational standards, the Bristol facility is DEA-certified and employs advanced technology for safety and compliance, including a cutting-edge foam suppression system in the hazardous materials storage area.

Thomas Van Valkenburgh, CEO of LBB Specialties, expressed his excitement about the new facility, stating, "This expansion is a direct reflection of our growth and commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers. The new distribution center strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality chemicals and ingredients across various industries, and we look forward to leveraging this facility as a key asset in supporting our customers' and partners' future success."

For more information about LBB Specialties and its services, please visit our website: www.LBBSpecialties.com

About LBB Specialties
LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It serves end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
media@lbbspecialties.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537440/LBB_Specialties_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-celebrates-grand-opening-of-new-distribution-center-in-bristol-pa-302373229.html

