This database covers the Greece data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 16 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Athens, Crete, Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Volos

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Athens is home to all the upcoming data centers in Greece with more than 250 MW capacity.

The upcoming data center capacity is 6X times the existing data center capacity.

Digital Realty Italia Telecom Sparkle are the largest data center operators in the Greece market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (16 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (6 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Greece Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Apto Dromeus Capital

CloudRock

Data4 Group

Digital Realty

Edgenex

Friktoria

Hostmein IKE

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and Serverfarm

Italia Telecom Sparkle

Lancom

Synapsecom Telecoms

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

