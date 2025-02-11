INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport Show Announces Inaugural Young Professionals Award Winners

The WWETT Show, the world's largest annual tradeshow for wastewater and environmental services professionals, proudly announces the recipients of its inaugural Young Professionals Award program.

The Young Professionals Award recognizes emerging leaders under the age of 40 creating significant impact across the wastewater, environmental services and infrastructure industries. The new program celebrates individuals who demonstrate innovation, leadership and dedication to advancing the sector. The winners represent a range of professionals including service providers, engineers, municipal leaders, technology developers and business owners.

"We recognize the need to celebrate the achievements of emerging leaders in the wastewater industry while creating opportunities for them to connect, network and learn from one another. Through the WWETT Young Professionals Award Program, we aim to showcase innovative contributions and leadership, highlighting the bright future of our industry," shares Marc Acampora, Market Leader of the WWETT Show. "Their passion, expertise and forward-thinking approaches are driving positive change and ensuring a strong foundation for the next generation of wastewater and environmental service professionals."

The 2025 WWETT Young Professionals Awards Winners:

Solishia Andico, Environmental Health Administrator, City of Malibu

Parul Baranwal, PhD, Assistant Director, City of Ames, Iowa

Joe Chaffee, Manager of Field Services, EarthTek

Jason Christie, VP & Head of Operations, PortaPros

Samuel Cooper, CEO, PolyJohn Enterprises Corp.

Veronica Crosier, Executive Director, PSAI-Portable Sanitation Association International

Andrew Dixon, Owner & CEO, Zoom Drain Raleigh Southeast

Tracy Flint, Senior Project Manager, C&L Water Solutions

Shelby Garrett, Owner, Operator, Installer, A&A Septic Grand County

Bradley Hennig, Business Development and Regulatory Affairs Manager, Anua

Austin Hutchison, Village Administrator, Village of West Alexandria

Ben Irvin, Senior Technical Trainer and Product Specialist, Roto Rooter Corporation

Jonathan Kaiser, Project Engineer, Infiltrator Water Technologies

Joe Rebori, Assistant Vice President, Inquiries, Engineering, BioMicrobics

Jake Whitney, Estimator, US Hydrovac Inc.

The winners will be honored during a special awards ceremony at the WWETT Show 2025, taking place in Indianapolis, February 17-20. As part of the celebration, honorees will have opportunities for networking, mentorship and professional development during the event.

About the WWETT Show

The WWETT Show is the premier annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals, bringing together thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors annually. Featuring a robust educational conference, an expansive exhibit hall, and unparalleled networking opportunities, the WWETT Show provides the tools and insights needed to navigate industry challenges and innovations.

