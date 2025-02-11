Groupe Casino: Completion of the transfer by Trinity of its shares in France Retail Holdings to EPEI III

Completion of the transfer by Trinity of its shares in France Retail Holdings to EPEI III

Paris, 11 February 2025

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (« Casino ») announces that it has been informed on 11 February 2025 that Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company (« Trinity »), whose management company is Attestor Limited (« Attestor ») transferred to EP Equity Investment III S.à r.l. (« EPEI »)1 its 7.65% shareholding in France Retail Holdings S.à.r.l. (« FRH »)1 on 11 February 2025, in accordance with the share purchase agreement entered into on 19 November 2024 between Trinity and EPEI, in the presence of FRH.2

As a consequence of this disposal, Trinity and Attestor3 ceased to act in concert with, inter alia, EPEI and F. Marc de la Lacharrière (Fimalac) vis-à-vis Casino4, and Trinity lost its rights under the shareholders' agreement entered into with EPEI and F. Marc de la Lacharrière (Fimalac), in the presence of Attestor5 and FRH, to which they are no longer parties. 6

Mr. Thomas Doerane thus resigned from his position as observer to the Board of directors and Strategic committee of Casino as of the closing date of the disposal.

Casino points out that FRH's stake in Casino remains unchanged, at 53.04% of the share capital

As of the date hereof, Trinity directly holds 10.05% of the share capital of Casino.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

1 An entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský

2 Cf. Casino press release dated 20 November 2024

3 acting as investment manager on behalf of some of its funds or investment vehicles

4 Cf. AMF 223C1160 of 24 July 2023

5 acting as investment manager on behalf of some of its funds or investment vehicles

6 Cf. AMF 224C0462, shareholders' agreement entered into on 18 March 2024 between Trinity, EPEI and F. Marc de la Lacharrière (Fimalac)