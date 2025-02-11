ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse Group (DBOEY.PK) Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of 507.4 million euros or 2.95 euros per share, compared to 407.2 million euros or 2.39 euros per share last year.Revenues for the quarter rose 7% to 1.86 billion euros from 1.73 billion euros last year.For the full year, profit attributable to shareholders was 1.95 billion euros or 11.36 euros per share, compared to 1.72 billion euros or 9.98 euros per share last year.Revenues for the quarter rose 15% to 5.83 billion euros from 5.08 billion euros last year.Commenting on the outlook, Stephan Leithner says: 'We are well on track to achieve our strategic and financial targets for 2026. We have recognized the needs of our customers and offer innovative and high-quality technological solutions - these are our clear strengths. The structural trends in our industry remain fully intact. For this reason, we expect significant organic growth again in the current financial year.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX