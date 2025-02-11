WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited North Carolina and Tennessee to assess the damage along I-40 caused by Hurricane Helene and received an update on the ongoing recovery efforts from state and federal officials.Duffy has announced that the Department of Transportation and U.S. Forest Service have partnered to help USDOT obtain a 'Special Use' permit to use rock from Forest Service land and extract construction materials from the local river.This will allow the North Carolina Department of Transportation to get construction materials from a nearby river, just 1 to 3 miles away, instead of transporting them from 20 to 50 miles away, a process that would have tripled both the cost and duration of the project. This permit is a commonsense solution to reduce the time it would take to rebuild the highway and significantly cut down on costs.As repairs move forward, Secretary Sean Duffy reaffirmed the administration's commitment to ensuring that red tape does not stand in the way of rebuilding efforts.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX