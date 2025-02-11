WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys, Inc. (ANSS) an American multinational company has partnered with LightSolver - an Israel-based company that develops a quantum-inspired laser-based computing unit or LPU to integrate its laser-based computing technology with Ansys LS-DYNA simulation software.Following a successful test run, the collaboration aims to accelerate complex simulations for industries such as automotive and aerospace, enhancing efficiency and performance in structural analysis.In collaboration with Ansys, LightSolver explored advanced computing accelerators, successfully testing its platform on implicit mechanical analysis cases to optimize floating point operations and storage. The results demonstrated the potential to shorten product development cycles, enhance design accuracy, and reduce costs for companies relying on complex engineering models.LightSolver optimized sparse matrix reordering within the Ansys LS-DYNA solver, reducing computational demands for multiphysics simulations like CFD and FEA. This improvement accelerates processing times, which can otherwise take hours or even weeks to complete.ANSS is currently trading at $340.72 or 0.37% lower at the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX