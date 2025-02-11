Enable Me LLC: Early Detection Of Breast Cancer Seen As A Benefit With Seated Option in the VELA Mammography Chair, Enable Me Finds in Technologist Survey

"The handicapped and the elderly can be put at ease, and better images obtained with the use of this chair. I would highly recommend every facility that performs mammograms have one of these available for use with their patients."

An informal poll of mammography technologists by VELA Mammography Chair provider Enable Me has found that safe seated mammography can be a motivator for the annual exam and an asset in early detection because it reduces discomfort, awkward positioning and can lessen pain, while providing a stable platform that can result in more accurate imaging.

"Beginning annual screening mammography at age 40 saves the most lives and the most years of life saved. This is evidence based," commented a 30-year veteran imaging director with a major Midwestern hospital system that uses the VELA Mammography Chair. "So, with the chair making an exam more accessible to those with disabilities and overall a more relaxed experience for those with anxiety or physical challenges, we are more likely to see them come back annually for the mammogram. And annually is what allows us to catch breast cancer at its earliest stage when it is most survivable."

Said another VELA Chair user: "We follow the American College of Radiation guidelines, which recommend a mammogram at the age of 40 and a yearly screening for women of average risk. Here, we are hopeful with the advantage of having an accessible chair for comfort and ease for the patient, we can have more people come back, year after year, for their exams."

And this from a mammographer with two decades of experience: "Patients present to Imaging for a mammogram in many different ambulatory scenarios. From simply an unsteady gait to wheelchair bound; each of these can be a challenge for the mammographer and cause anxiety for the patient. I personally have found that with the use of the VELA Chair, these challenges are eliminated. The handicapped and the elderly can be put at ease, and better images obtained with the use of this chair. I would highly recommend every facility that performs mammograms have one of these available for use with their patients."

Finally, "Caregivers love it, patients love it, it's made it much easier on the techs, improved imaging quality for some patients. Really happy with it. It's been a fantastic addition. Allows you to more easily manipulate the patient into the machine and more control positioning them."

HEALTHY WOMEN POLL SHOWS WHY WOMEN ARE RELUCTANT

The HealthyWomen survey - supported by Siemens Healthineers - concluded that "61% of 1,194 respondents of women 40 years and older think mammograms are necessary. But just because women understand a mammogram is a necessary part of early cancer detection, it doesn't mean they enjoy them. Fifty-two percent said the mammogram experience is uncomfortable and 25% said mammograms are painful. Nearly 1 in 6 women reported that discomfort has deterred them from getting a mammogram as recommended: 12% percent of women reported postponing a mammogram due to discomfort, and 3% said they would not get them anymore because of it."

The Healthy Women study found that "54% of respondents said they would be very motivated to get regular mammograms if they were aware that some medical practices provide a more comfortable and tailored mammogram experience. Forty-nine percent said they would be very likely to seek out practices where more comfortable and tailored mammogram experiences are available."

