Despite Political Divides, the Majority of Americans Expect Companies To Prioritize Sustainability

New report from 3BL and research technology firm Glow, The Big Thing Americans Agree On.

While national headlines often highlight political division, new research from 3BL and research technology firm Glow reveals a striking area of agreement: sustainability. According to the report, The Big Thing Americans Agree On, 56% of U.S. adults said sustainability was important or very important to their everyday behaviors and actions in 2024-including 65% of Gen Z and 64% of millennials.

The study, conducted in January 2025, sheds light on shifting consumer expectations and the growing role of sustainability in shaping purchasing decisions and brand loyalty. In fact, 69% of Americans say that consumers buying more from socially responsible brands encourages other companies to act more responsibly. Among those who anticipate changes in how sustainability influences their actions over the next four years, 85% expect to be somewhat or significantly more focused on sustainable living.

Key Findings:

Americans believe their purchases can influence corporate environmental and social behavior

With the anticipated shift in influence, people expect more focus on sustainability

People recognize that supporting responsible brands motivates other companies to follow suit

As public interest in sustainability grows, businesses face mounting pressure to align their practices with consumer values. While many Americans support government action on sustainability, they place even greater trust in their own power as consumers to drive meaningful change.

Businesses and organizations looking to stay ahead of evolving consumer expectations can explore the full report here.

