WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Eversource Energy (ES):Earnings: $72.52 million in Q4 vs. -$1.288 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q4 vs. -$3.68 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $370.8 million or $1.01 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.99 per share Revenue: $2.971 billion in Q4 vs. $2.694 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX