WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Tuesday reported its preliminary results for the second quarter and updated its revenue outlook for the full year.The company now expects net sales in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion, reflecting 54% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 11.8% to 11.9%Second-quarter net income per share is expected in the range of $0.50 to $0.52, flat year-over-year. Adjusted net income per share is expected in the range of $0.58 to $0.60.The company expects net sales in the range of $5.0 billion to $6.0 billion for the third quarter, net income per share of $0.36 to $0.53 and adjusted net income per share of $0.46 to $0.62.For fiscal year 2025, the company is updating its revenue guidance from a range of $26 billion to $30 billion to a new range of $23.5 billion to $25 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX