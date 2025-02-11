CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release December data for home loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, home loans were up 0.1 percent on month and investment lending slipped 1.0 percent.Japan will see January results for M2 money stocks and machine tool orders. The M2 (1.3 percent) and tool orders (11.2 percent) are both expected to be unchanged.Indonesia will provide December numbers for retail sales; in November, sales were up 0.9 percent on year.Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday for Makha Bucha Day and will re-open on Thursday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX