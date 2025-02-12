Coca-Cola demonstrated remarkable market strength as its shares climbed more than three percent in pre-market trading, reaching $66.76, following the release of impressive fourth-quarter results. The beverage giant exceeded market expectations with a six percent revenue increase to $11.54 billion, while adjusted earnings per share rose notably from 49 to 55 cents. This robust performance, primarily attributed to successful pricing strategies across its beverage portfolio, showcases the company's resilient market position despite broader economic challenges. The strong quarterly figures contributed to a solid full-year performance, with 2023 revenues reaching $47 billion, marking a three percent increase from the previous year.

2024 Outlook and Financial Metrics

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola's management projects a more moderate growth trajectory for 2024, targeting organic growth between five and six percent, following an impressive twelve percent expansion in 2023. The company's adjusted earnings per share for 2023 improved to $2.88, up from $2.69 in the previous year, though net profit available to shareholders settled at $10.6 billion, slightly lower than the prior year due to increased impairment charges.

