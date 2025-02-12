Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces PDMR Dealing

Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) ("Company" or "Mkango") has been informed that Robert Sewell, CFO of the Company, has purchased 450,000 common shares without par value ("Shares") at a price of 11p per share on February 11, 2025.

Following the purchase of the Shares, Robert Sewell is the beneficial owner of 700,000 Shares in the Company, which represents 0.21% per cent. of the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.

About Mkango

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.

Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HyProMag's recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture company.

Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project and an extensive rare earths, uranium, tantalum, niobium, rutile, nickel and cobalt exploration portfolio in Malawi, and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations(EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Robert Sewell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Mkango Resources Ltd b) LEI: 213800RPILRWRUYNTS85 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares without par value CA60686A4090 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): 450,000 Shares at 11p d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above 450,000 11p e) Date of the transaction: 11 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction: AIM

