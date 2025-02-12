Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On Valentine's Day, a tomato-red menu is served by "Red Gold from Europe", specially created for seduction.

Finanznachrichten News

This dinner for Swedish lovers is an aphrodisiac menu based on canned tomatoes: soft cheese in tomato sauce, baked salt cod with potatoes and olives in tomato sauce and tomato and almond chocolate cake.

NAPLES, Italy, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most beautiful and heartfelt acts of love is to prepare delicious homemade dishes for your partner, even better if they are hot red and spicy. Canned tomatoes are perfect for a lovers' dinner, and with a touch of chilli, dinner will be even more 'piquant'. Therefore, here's a special Valentine's Day menu based on organic canned tomatoes by "Red Gold from Europe", the international project supported by ANICAV (the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries) and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes and enhances the export of Italian organic canned tomatoes to Sweden and their consumption. As a gift for Swedish sweethearts, here are three tasty recipes: an appetiser of soft cheese in tomato sauce; a main course of baked salt cod with potatoes and olives in tomato sauce; a chocolate cake made with canned whole peeled tomatoes and almonds.

Baked cod in tomato sauce.

A tip for 'spicing up' the dinner is to add a drizzle of chilli oil to the canned tomatoes: this boosts their flavour and adds that aphrodisiac touch, perfect for Valentine's Day. Thanks to their excellent quality, canned tomatoes are widely used in cuisines around the world. From a nutritional point of view, their properties change according to the level of water content and the techniques used to process the raw tomatoes. Juices, peeled tomatoes and sauces, for example, contain more water, are almost fat-free, and have about 3g of sugars per 100g, mainly glucose and fructose. Canned tomatoes contain high levels of vitamins and mineral salts, especially vitamin C, carotenoids, potassium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium, while they also contain lycopene, an important and powerful antioxidant with protective properties against cancer. Now, without further ado, head to the kitchen to prepare a "red", "spicy" and "healthy" Valentine's Day dinner.

Appetizer

Soft cheese in tomato sauce - Red Gold from Europe

Main

Baked salt cod with potatoes and olives in tomato sauce - Red Gold from Europe

Dessert

Tomato and almond chocolate cake - Red Gold from Europe

For more recipes: https://redgoldfromeurope.se/

Follow us on:
https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropese
https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropese/
https://www.youtube.com/@redgoldfromeuropese



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606496/Baked_cod_Red_Gold_from_Europe.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186814/Visual_ORG.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186816/Footer_SE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/on-valentines-day-a-tomato-red-menu-is-served-by-red-gold-from-europe-specially-created-for-seduction-302360723.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.