CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The yen fell to 1-week lows of 159.32 against the euro and 191.39 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 158.32 and 190.22, respectively.Against the Australian dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 96.87 and a 6-day low of 168.36 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 96.20 and 167.31, respectively.Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 1-week lows of 153.73, 87.10 and 107.59 from yesterday's closing quotes of 152.77, 86.44 and 106.93, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 196.00 against the pound, 99.00 against the aussie, 173.00 against the franc, 157.00 against the greenback, 89.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX