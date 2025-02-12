Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
12.02.25
09:15 Uhr
3,780 Euro
+0,080
+2,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8004,06009:31
Dow Jones News
12.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 11 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            332.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            310.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            319.1156p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,193,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,853,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 319.1156p

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
128                329.50      08:30:46          00073580379TRLO0      XLON 
100                329.50      08:30:46          00073580378TRLO0      XLON 
300                331.50      08:57:17          00073581455TRLO0      XLON 
979                332.00      09:00:55          00073581651TRLO0      XLON 
22                332.00      09:00:55          00073581650TRLO0      XLON 
957                332.00      09:00:55          00073581652TRLO0      XLON 
300                331.00      09:08:29          00073581924TRLO0      XLON 
70                330.50      09:21:18          00073582647TRLO0      XLON 
896                330.50      09:21:18          00073582646TRLO0      XLON 
1049               328.50      10:13:40          00073584587TRLO0      XLON 
102                329.00      11:02:38          00073585673TRLO0      XLON 
4                 329.00      11:02:38          00073585674TRLO0      XLON 
177                329.00      11:02:38          00073585675TRLO0      XLON 
421                329.00      11:02:40          00073585677TRLO0      XLON 
237                329.00      11:02:40          00073585679TRLO0      XLON 
1270               329.00      11:02:40          00073585678TRLO0      XLON 
849                328.50      11:05:06          00073585731TRLO0      XLON 
1300               328.50      11:05:06          00073585730TRLO0      XLON 
1041               327.00      11:20:23          00073586244TRLO0      XLON 
16                323.00      11:26:31          00073586379TRLO0      XLON 
1123               323.00      11:28:26          00073586445TRLO0      XLON 
938                322.50      11:32:06          00073586515TRLO0      XLON 
1090               322.50      11:34:06          00073586550TRLO0      XLON 
228                322.00      11:40:47          00073586691TRLO0      XLON 
876                322.00      11:40:47          00073586690TRLO0      XLON 
389                321.50      11:55:55          00073586908TRLO0      XLON 
709                321.50      11:55:55          00073586907TRLO0      XLON 
959                322.00      11:59:37          00073586957TRLO0      XLON 
1035               321.50      12:03:08          00073587031TRLO0      XLON 
1219               321.00      12:05:33          00073587111TRLO0      XLON 
465                320.00      12:05:47          00073587142TRLO0      XLON 
476                320.00      12:05:47          00073587143TRLO0      XLON 
1024               320.00      12:17:37          00073587452TRLO0      XLON 
1134               319.00      12:20:01          00073587500TRLO0      XLON 
978                318.50      12:38:27          00073588255TRLO0      XLON 
135                318.50      12:38:27          00073588254TRLO0      XLON 
984                317.50      12:51:52          00073588877TRLO0      XLON 
388                316.50      12:51:56          00073588881TRLO0      XLON 
152                317.00      13:25:19          00073590042TRLO0      XLON 
1021               317.00      13:39:25          00073590586TRLO0      XLON 
952                317.00      13:39:25          00073590585TRLO0      XLON 
506                317.00      13:39:25          00073590588TRLO0      XLON 
564                317.00      13:39:25          00073590587TRLO0      XLON 
919                316.50      13:51:13          00073591047TRLO0      XLON 
24                316.50      13:51:13          00073591049TRLO0      XLON 
330                316.50      13:51:13          00073591048TRLO0      XLON 
922                316.00      14:00:46          00073591427TRLO0      XLON 
822                316.50      14:15:28          00073591932TRLO0      XLON 
199                316.50      14:15:28          00073591931TRLO0      XLON 
1066               316.00      14:21:56          00073592175TRLO0      XLON 
981                315.00      14:22:01          00073592184TRLO0      XLON 
795                314.50      14:25:51          00073592381TRLO0      XLON 
289                314.50      14:25:51          00073592380TRLO0      XLON 
201                313.50      14:40:50          00073593545TRLO0      XLON 
828                313.50      14:40:50          00073593546TRLO0      XLON 
371                313.00      14:40:53          00073593547TRLO0      XLON 
722                313.00      14:41:09          00073593555TRLO0      XLON 
1081               315.50      14:52:57          00073593973TRLO0      XLON 
1106               315.00      14:53:29          00073594014TRLO0      XLON 
503                313.00      15:04:04          00073594600TRLO0      XLON 
636                313.00      15:04:04          00073594599TRLO0      XLON 
232                312.50      15:08:12          00073594751TRLO0      XLON 
880                312.50      15:08:12          00073594750TRLO0      XLON 
260                312.50      15:26:12          00073595530TRLO0      XLON 
93                312.50      15:26:12          00073595529TRLO0      XLON 
49                312.50      15:26:12          00073595528TRLO0      XLON 
27                312.50      15:26:12          00073595527TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1031               312.50      15:28:12          00073595684TRLO0      XLON 
1079               312.50      15:33:12          00073596043TRLO0      XLON 
83                312.00      15:36:05          00073596205TRLO0      XLON 
758                312.00      15:36:05          00073596207TRLO0      XLON 
300                312.00      15:36:05          00073596206TRLO0      XLON 
1031               311.50      15:36:07          00073596213TRLO0      XLON 
1300               313.00      15:50:01          00073597001TRLO0      XLON 
752                313.00      16:00:01          00073597926TRLO0      XLON 
305                313.00      16:00:14          00073597933TRLO0      XLON 
240                313.00      16:03:14          00073598102TRLO0      XLON 
352                313.00      16:03:14          00073598101TRLO0      XLON 
127                313.00      16:03:14          00073598100TRLO0      XLON 
67                313.00      16:03:14          00073598099TRLO0      XLON 
297                313.00      16:03:14          00073598098TRLO0      XLON 
728                311.00      16:10:04          00073598606TRLO0      XLON 
145                310.00      16:10:18          00073598637TRLO0      XLON 
506                310.00      16:10:18          00073598636TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  375735 
EQS News ID:  2084789 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2084789&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
