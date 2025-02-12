Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 11 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 332.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 310.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 319.1156p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,193,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,853,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 319.1156p

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 128 329.50 08:30:46 00073580379TRLO0 XLON 100 329.50 08:30:46 00073580378TRLO0 XLON 300 331.50 08:57:17 00073581455TRLO0 XLON 979 332.00 09:00:55 00073581651TRLO0 XLON 22 332.00 09:00:55 00073581650TRLO0 XLON 957 332.00 09:00:55 00073581652TRLO0 XLON 300 331.00 09:08:29 00073581924TRLO0 XLON 70 330.50 09:21:18 00073582647TRLO0 XLON 896 330.50 09:21:18 00073582646TRLO0 XLON 1049 328.50 10:13:40 00073584587TRLO0 XLON 102 329.00 11:02:38 00073585673TRLO0 XLON 4 329.00 11:02:38 00073585674TRLO0 XLON 177 329.00 11:02:38 00073585675TRLO0 XLON 421 329.00 11:02:40 00073585677TRLO0 XLON 237 329.00 11:02:40 00073585679TRLO0 XLON 1270 329.00 11:02:40 00073585678TRLO0 XLON 849 328.50 11:05:06 00073585731TRLO0 XLON 1300 328.50 11:05:06 00073585730TRLO0 XLON 1041 327.00 11:20:23 00073586244TRLO0 XLON 16 323.00 11:26:31 00073586379TRLO0 XLON 1123 323.00 11:28:26 00073586445TRLO0 XLON 938 322.50 11:32:06 00073586515TRLO0 XLON 1090 322.50 11:34:06 00073586550TRLO0 XLON 228 322.00 11:40:47 00073586691TRLO0 XLON 876 322.00 11:40:47 00073586690TRLO0 XLON 389 321.50 11:55:55 00073586908TRLO0 XLON 709 321.50 11:55:55 00073586907TRLO0 XLON 959 322.00 11:59:37 00073586957TRLO0 XLON 1035 321.50 12:03:08 00073587031TRLO0 XLON 1219 321.00 12:05:33 00073587111TRLO0 XLON 465 320.00 12:05:47 00073587142TRLO0 XLON 476 320.00 12:05:47 00073587143TRLO0 XLON 1024 320.00 12:17:37 00073587452TRLO0 XLON 1134 319.00 12:20:01 00073587500TRLO0 XLON 978 318.50 12:38:27 00073588255TRLO0 XLON 135 318.50 12:38:27 00073588254TRLO0 XLON 984 317.50 12:51:52 00073588877TRLO0 XLON 388 316.50 12:51:56 00073588881TRLO0 XLON 152 317.00 13:25:19 00073590042TRLO0 XLON 1021 317.00 13:39:25 00073590586TRLO0 XLON 952 317.00 13:39:25 00073590585TRLO0 XLON 506 317.00 13:39:25 00073590588TRLO0 XLON 564 317.00 13:39:25 00073590587TRLO0 XLON 919 316.50 13:51:13 00073591047TRLO0 XLON 24 316.50 13:51:13 00073591049TRLO0 XLON 330 316.50 13:51:13 00073591048TRLO0 XLON 922 316.00 14:00:46 00073591427TRLO0 XLON 822 316.50 14:15:28 00073591932TRLO0 XLON 199 316.50 14:15:28 00073591931TRLO0 XLON 1066 316.00 14:21:56 00073592175TRLO0 XLON 981 315.00 14:22:01 00073592184TRLO0 XLON 795 314.50 14:25:51 00073592381TRLO0 XLON 289 314.50 14:25:51 00073592380TRLO0 XLON 201 313.50 14:40:50 00073593545TRLO0 XLON 828 313.50 14:40:50 00073593546TRLO0 XLON 371 313.00 14:40:53 00073593547TRLO0 XLON 722 313.00 14:41:09 00073593555TRLO0 XLON 1081 315.50 14:52:57 00073593973TRLO0 XLON 1106 315.00 14:53:29 00073594014TRLO0 XLON 503 313.00 15:04:04 00073594600TRLO0 XLON 636 313.00 15:04:04 00073594599TRLO0 XLON 232 312.50 15:08:12 00073594751TRLO0 XLON 880 312.50 15:08:12 00073594750TRLO0 XLON 260 312.50 15:26:12 00073595530TRLO0 XLON 93 312.50 15:26:12 00073595529TRLO0 XLON 49 312.50 15:26:12 00073595528TRLO0 XLON 27 312.50 15:26:12 00073595527TRLO0 XLON

1031 312.50 15:28:12 00073595684TRLO0 XLON 1079 312.50 15:33:12 00073596043TRLO0 XLON 83 312.00 15:36:05 00073596205TRLO0 XLON 758 312.00 15:36:05 00073596207TRLO0 XLON 300 312.00 15:36:05 00073596206TRLO0 XLON 1031 311.50 15:36:07 00073596213TRLO0 XLON 1300 313.00 15:50:01 00073597001TRLO0 XLON 752 313.00 16:00:01 00073597926TRLO0 XLON 305 313.00 16:00:14 00073597933TRLO0 XLON 240 313.00 16:03:14 00073598102TRLO0 XLON 352 313.00 16:03:14 00073598101TRLO0 XLON 127 313.00 16:03:14 00073598100TRLO0 XLON 67 313.00 16:03:14 00073598099TRLO0 XLON 297 313.00 16:03:14 00073598098TRLO0 XLON 728 311.00 16:10:04 00073598606TRLO0 XLON 145 310.00 16:10:18 00073598637TRLO0 XLON 506 310.00 16:10:18 00073598636TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

