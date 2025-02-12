HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account surplus increased in the final month of 2024, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.The current account surplus rose to EUR 926 million in December from EUR 263 million in November.The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 695 million versus EUR 893 million in the previous month.Meanwhile, the services trade deficit narrowed to EUR 264 million in December from EUR 656 million in the previous month.The primary income surplus rose to EUR 723 million from EUR 229 million. On the other side, the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 227 million, up from EUR 203 million.In December, net capital inflow to Finland from abroad amounted to EUR 0.9 billion. Of the functional categories of the financial account, net capital inflow was highest in the form of portfolio investments, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX