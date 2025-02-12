MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group Limited (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP), an Australian mining and metals company, said on Wednesday that its Board has elected Ross McEwan as Chair with effect from March 31.McEwan will succeed Ken MacKenzie, who will retire from the Board on the same day.McEwan has been an Independent Non-executive Director of BHP since April 4, 2024. He is also the Lead Independent Director of Reece Limited and a Non-executive Director of QinetiQ Group Plc.Earlier, he was the CEO of National Australia Bank, from 2019 to April 2024, and Group CEO of the Royal Bank of Scotland, from 2013 to 2019.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX