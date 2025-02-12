BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported net income to owners of parent of 636.15 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to a loss of 458.72 billion yen, last year. Profit per share was 425.30 yen compared to a loss of 328.78 yen. For the nine month period, net sales were 5.30 trillion yen, an increase of 6.0% from last year.For the third quarter, the company posted a loss to owners of the parent of 369.16 billion yen compared to profit of 950.00 billion yen, last year. Loss per share was 259.49 yen compared to profit of 642.83 yen. Net sales were 1.83 trillion yen, compared to 1.77 trillion yen, a year ago.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX