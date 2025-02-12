Partners Group
/ Key word(s): Investment
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 12 February 2025
Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has launched an evergreen fund that enables institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia to access its multi-sector royalty strategy. The firm plans to launch a separate evergreen fund for private wealth investors in the same regions later this year. Additionally, Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients, has committed to eight new private markets royalty investments in the last six months as it ramps up activity following the strategy's official launch last year.
The new transactions span both established and emerging royalty sectors, in line with Partners Group's thematic investment approach and its aim to build the first dedicated, scalable cross-sector private markets royalty offering. These new investments, which provide exposure to the entertainment, pharmaceutical, and energy transition sectors, take Partners Group's royalty portfolio to 30 investments. The recent investments include:
Stephen Otter, Managing Director, Head of Private Markets Royalties, Partners Group, comments: "Over the last few months, we have capitalized on several attractive market opportunities in the royalty space as we continue to build a truly diversified royalty portfolio that exhibits low correlation to other asset classes. We have executed investments across multiple sectors and employed a varied range of royalty investment structures, including direct purchases of royalties, royalty fund investments, and lending against royalties, reflecting our strong sourcing and structuring capabilities. Our team is uniquely positioned to leverage Partners Group's global investment platform, as well as its thematic and relative value expertise, to originate investments. We currently have a deep and rich pipeline of over 20 near-term royalty opportunities."
Although Partners Group underwrites royalty investments with a view to a long-term hold, the firm has already completed its first exit. This involved the sale of a gold royalty portfolio that was acquired in 2022 and formed part of its established seed portfolio at launch. Partners Group sold its stake at a significant premium to NAV in 2024, crystalizing a return on that transaction of 43% gIRR and 38% nIRR, and 1.8x gTVPI.
Investors in Partners Group's royalty evergreen funds will gain immediate exposure to its entire royalty portfolio. Partners Group has more than 20 years of experience in managing private markets evergreen funds and currently manages USD 45 billion in assets across its evergreen product suite globally.
