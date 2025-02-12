TrueLayer Hits 10 Million Consumers, Acquiring a New User Every 3 Seconds

"The past few months have been a tipping point for the adoption of Pay by Bank by merchants and consumers…", said Francesco Simoneschi, Co-Founder and CEO of TrueLayer.

Ecommerce is the fastest growing sector for adoption of Pay by Bank, with TrueLayer experiencing a 5X year-on-year increase in ecommerce transaction volume.

Some of Europe's most successful brands, including Ryanair, JustEat and Lastminute.com, have added TrueLayer's Pay by Bank method into their checkouts recently.

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLayer, Europe's leading Pay by Bank provider, is proud to announce that its consumer network has now surpassed 10 million active users, with a new user now joining every 3 seconds. This rapid growth highlights the accelerating demand for seamless, secure and cost-effective digital payments, with TrueLayer's Pay by Bank solution leading the charge.

To date, TrueLayer has processed over $72 billion in payments and currently processes 40% of all UK Pay by Bank transactions[1], making TrueLayer the largest Pay by Bank network in the UK. These milestones underscore the growing consumer preference for Pay by Bank - a payment method that offers consumers an easy, fast and secure way to pay online without the need for card details.

Consumer Adoption Trends:

In the UK alone, Pay by Bank transactions have more than tripled over the past three years, reaching 23 million monthly payments in 2024[2]. Consumers are increasingly choosing to Pay by Bank because it eliminates the need for card details, reduces the risk of fraud and provides instant payment confirmation. By bypassing traditional card networks, customers and merchants can both avoid unnecessary fees, while enjoying instant payment confirmation.

As Pay by Bank is increasingly being adopted by popular services across multiple sectors, consumers can now use their bank accounts to pay for everything from pizzas to holidays.

Merchant Adoption Trends:

The ecommerce sector is a key driver of this growth and adoption and is TrueLayer's fastest growing category. In the past year, TrueLayer has experienced a 5X increase in ecommerce transaction volume, with some of Europe's most successful brands, including industry leaders like Ryanair, JustEat and Lastminute.com, adding TrueLayer's Pay by Bank solution into their checkouts.

With 10 million active TrueLayer users - and another new user joining every 3 seconds - every new user represents a potential customer who can pay instantly and securely via their bank account, making transactions faster and reducing the risk of fraud.

For merchants, this means lower transaction fees, fewer chargebacks, reduced fraud risk and improved cash flow, as Pay by Bank payments settle quickly and directly, giving merchants instant access to funds.

Consumers within the TrueLayer user network also convert at 10% higher rates than standard first-time users. By removing friction from the checkout, the seamless and personalised payment experience boosts order values by up to 20% and achieves a 90% conversion rate.

A Tipping Point in Pay by Bank adoption

Francesco Simoneschi, Co-Founder and CEO of TrueLayer, said: "The past few months have been a tipping point for the adoption of Pay by Bank, with rapid growth from both merchants and consumers, particularly within ecommerce.

With 10 million consumers in our network, even more merchants are eager to add Pay by Bank to their checkout, meaning more consumers will experience the benefits. There's a powerful multiplier effect happening here - one that we believe will revolutionise the payments industry.

We also plan to further accelerate adoption of Pay by Bank by introducing new consumer functionalities, expanding use cases and solving pain points that merchants are experiencing with other payment methods. We look forward to announcing more on that later this year."

About TrueLayer

TrueLayer is Europe's leading Pay by Bank provider. We power smarter, safer and faster online payments by combining real-time bank payments with financial and identity data. Businesses big and small use our products to onboard new users, accept money and make payouts in seconds, and at scale. We're live across 21 countries and more than 10 million users trust us to process their transactions. Though we're not stopping here. We're on a mission to change the way the world pays. And we won't stop until we've unlocked the full potential of payments. Visit truelayer.com

[1] Based on OBIE data from December 2024

[2] https://www.openbanking.org.uk/api-performance/

