DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Feb-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 87.4531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23912844 CODE: ESRU LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRU LN Sequence No.: 375893 EQS News ID: 2085187 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 12, 2025 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)