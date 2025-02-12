Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.: Ahold Delhaize reports Q4 2024 financial results and introduces outlook for 2025 with projected growth in sales and earnings in line with its Growing Together strategic ambitions

• Through increased price investments, new own-brand assortments and strong operational execution, our brands created value for customers in disruptive times. To invest in these activities, our teams delivered over €1.35 billion in cost savings. This commitment to strong and consistent performance further enabled a kick-start to several Growing Together strategic initiatives, which will fuel accelerated growth in 2025.• Q4 net sales were €23.3 billion, up 0.6% at constant exchange rates and up 1.0% at actual exchange rates. Excluding the impacts from the divestment of FreshDirect, the closure of Stop & Shop stores and the cessation of tobacco sales in the Netherlands, net sales growth would have been 2.1 percentage points higher.• Q4 comparable sales excluding gasoline increased by 1.4% for Ahold Delhaize, up 1.4% in the U.S. and 1.2% in Europe. Comparable sales excluding gasoline were positively impacted by 0.2 percentage points in the U.S. due to weather and calendar shifts, and negatively impacted by 3.4 percentage points in Europe due to tobacco and calendar shifts.• Ahold Delhaize online sales increased by 5.8% in Q4 at constant exchange rates and by 6.1% at actual exchange rates. This was driven by double-digit growth in online grocery excluding FreshDirect. The divestment of FreshDirect had a negative impact of 5.1 percentage points.• Q4 underlying operating margin was 4.1%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points. Continued strong performance in Europe was offset by price investments and lower non-recurring items in the U.S.• Q4 IFRS operating income was €607 million and IFRS diluted EPS was €0.41. IFRS results were €351 million lower than underlying results. This was mainly due to an amendment to, and additional funding for, the Dutch pension plan, resulting in derisking of the balance sheet (see Note 10 of the full Interim Report).• Q4 diluted underlying EPS was €0.69, a decrease of 6.6% compared to the prior year at actual rates.• 2024 full year Ahold Delhaize net sales were €89.4 billion, underlying operating margin was 4.0% and diluted underlying EPS was €2.54, in line with initial expectations for the year.• 2024 full year IFRS operating income was €2,784 million and IFRS diluted EPS was €1.89. IFRS results were mainly impacted by the costs associated with the Belgium Future Plan, Stop & Shop store closures and an amendment to the Dutch pension plan.• 2024 free cash flow was €2.5 billion, which is above our guidance of around €2.3 billion.• Management proposes a cash dividend of €1.17 for the full year 2024, which is a 6.4% increase compared to 2023 and in line with our dividend payout policy.• For 2025, with our Growing Together strategy and our growth model as a guide, we will invest at a steady pace to enrich our omnichannel capabilities, drive growth in customer loyalty and expand our reach. We will prioritize and add to the scope of price investments, accelerate new store openings and remodels, and scale technologies that have a proven and successful track record.• 2025 outlook: underlying operating margin of around 4%; mid- to high-single-digit underlying EPS growth; free cash flow of at least €2.2 billion; and gross capital expenditures of around €2.7 billion.Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 12, 2025 - Ahold Delhaize, one of the world's largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce, reports fourth quarter results today.Comments from Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize"I would like to thank our dedicated and passionate associates for living our values and continuously feeding our winning culture over the past year. Our customers and our business can really count on their relentless focus. Their actions to keep stores and supply chains running in all kinds of conditions, their proactive and collaborative work with vendors to protect customers from unjustified price increases, the innovative solutions they are bringing to market through our own-brand assortments, and the rigor and energy they are applying to our transformation and brand revitalization projects are just a sample of all the things our associates can be proud of in 2024."Without a doubt, 2024 has been a dynamic year with a lot to deal with: inflation, volatility in commodities and supply chain, social and political tensions and fast-paced changes due to new technologies that impact how we work and how we live. Creating value for customers and catering to their local circumstances and specific needs continues to be a tangible differentiator for our business. The great thing about being a grocery retailer is that we are in constant connection with our customers. Through our steady and growing market shares and strong relative brand strength indicators, we can see we are clearly doing the right things for them. This gives us confidence as we look to accelerate growth and earnings momentum in 2025."The strength of our value creation model is highlighted by the solid and consistent financial performance we delivered in 2024. For the full year, net sales increased by 0.9% at constant rates, while comparable sales excluding gas increased by 1.2%. We delivered an underlying operating margin of 4.0% and diluted underlying EPS of €2.54. Our Save for Our Customers program once again served as the fuel to drive this success, with savings of over €1.35 billion. Our deep expertise and understanding of local markets, paired with the scale and best practices we share across the Ahold Delhaize family, enables us to create and use these savings annually to re-invest in our customer value proposition. Our full year results were capped off with strong cash flow delivery of €2.5 billion. While capital expenditure was slightly lower than we originally planned for the year, we did take the opportunity to optimize our future pension obligations in the Netherlands with additional funding to the Dutch pension plan of €105 million. This, again, shows our prudent management of capital."From an operations perspective, our Q4 performance is equally promising, and provides a good indicator of where we are heading in 2025. In Q4, net sales increased by 0.6% at constant rates, while comparable sales excluding gas increased by 1.4%. Excluding the impacts from the divestment of FreshDirect, the closure of Stop & Shop stores and the cessation of tobacco sales in the Netherlands, net sales growth would have been 2.1 percentage points higher."In the U.S., we saw volumes return to positive territory, capped off by strong holiday sales. Including price investments, the U.S. segment delivered an underlying operating margin in line with the third quarter, as we communicated in November. Online sales growth was a key highlight for the quarter; it reached double-digit levels for the third quarter in a row, excluding the impact of FreshDirect. Customers are responding positively to our partnership with DoorDash, with orders accelerating a further 20% compared to Q3. Food Lion continues to lead brand performance, achieving its 49th consecutive quarter of comparable stores growth. The GIANT Company opened a new store in Philadelphia, with two more in the works for 2025, as part of the plans to accelerate new store openings in the coming year."In Europe, we also had an outstanding year. Albert Heijn achieved a new high market share of 37.7%. Delhaize in Belgium also finished strong, returning to market share levels that are higher than before the brand implemented its Belgium Future Plan. We also saw excellent execution and strong collaboration by our Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE) brands. These brands added more than 500 new harmonized products (both price entry and assortment differentiators) across their own-brand lines. Finally, bol saw an acceleration in sales growth towards year end, with net sales growing 11% in Q4. Bol also achieved an alltime high in app users and recognized its highest quarter of sales. As a result, the European segment delivered a very healthy underlying operating margin of 4.4% in Q4, driven by a strong performance in Belgium and an intense focus on our Save for Our Customers program."While the environment we operate in continues to evolve, our commitment to healthy communities & planet remains unchanged. These topics are key for long-term business resilience and competitive advantage and align very closely with our values. In 2024, we reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in our own operations by 36% compared to our 2018 baseline. Our total tons of food waste per food sales was 35% lower than our 2016 baseline, and we are reporting a 10% reduction in virgin own-brand primary plastic packaging compared to 2021. Our brands increased the percentage of own-brand healthy food sales, which reached 52.4% in 2024. In 2025, we will begin the work to refresh our approach for healthy food sales and plastic product packaging, which are key agenda points in our Growing Together time period. In January this year, we already made a start with this, as we announced a protein split target of 50% by 2030 for our European food retail brands. Our brands will further work on measures to reduce food waste and carbon emission and take the next steps to build a plan on nature and biodiversity."As we move to 2025, we have several levers at our disposal, which gives us plenty of flexibility to navigate the environment. With our Growing Together strategy and our growth model as a guide, you can count on us to keep a steady pace as we enrich our omnichannel capabilities, drive growth in customer loyalty and expand our reach. We will prioritize and add to the scope of price investments, accelerate new store openings and remodels, and scale technologies that have a proven and successful track record, like our PRISM e-commerce platform and our Gambit retail media technology. At the same time, we will also be focused on integrating Profi, our 17th great local brand, in Romania, which will add €3 billion in sales."Much of our success over the last years has been driven by our ability to stay competitively strong in doing the basics of good retail well by maintaining a well-invested asset base. Our gross capital expenditure plans for 2025 of around € 2.7 billion are reflective of our long-term annual guidance. We will invest decisively and with focus on our strategic priorities - also to capture more opportunities from technology and sustainability. On top of customer-facing investments through remodels and new stores, which will account for about twothirds of the capital expenditure increase in 2025 compared to last year, we will also invest more in our distribution and technology infrastructure, to support long-term growth and margin efficiency opportunities."The year has started strong and we are looking forward to the first full year of our refreshed strategic plan as we return to more robust growth in top-line and earnings, while, at the same time, maintaining industry leading underlying operating margins of around 4%. From today's perspective, we expect to see diluted underlying earnings per share growth in the mid- to high-single digits and free cash flow of at least €2.2 billion. Our confidence in ongoing free cash flow generation is underlined by the 6% increase in dividend we are proposing to shareholders for 2024, in addition to our annual share buyback program of €1 billion."Press release:https://newsroom.aholddelhaize.com/ahold-delhaize-reports-q4-2024-financial-results-and-introduces-outlook-for-2025-with-projected-growth-in-sales-and-earnings-in-line-with-its-growing-together-strategic-ambitions/