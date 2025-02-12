Autel Energy Europe successfully hosted its Partner Summit Europe 2025 in Paris, bringing together leading industry experts, partners, and clients to explore the future of electric mobility. The event showcased Autel's latest innovative charging solutions in both AC and DC. Autel also announced its strategic move into AI deployment, aimed at supporting the development of new energy products, solutions, and services, further enhancing its commitment to innovation in the electric mobility space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211851177/en/

Autel's MaxiCharger AC and DC charging solutions on display (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to unveiling its cutting-edge products, Autel shared its strong financial performance for 2024. Autel Energy Europe experienced significant growth, reflecting its leadership in the high-performance charging sector. The company continued to expand its presence across Europe, installing a substantial number of MaxiCharger DC and AC units, offering reliable and scalable charging solutions for commercial and urban applications. These achievements highlight Autel's ongoing commitment to advancing electric mobility infrastructure across the region.

MaxiCharger MCS Dispenser II: Revolutionizing Megawatt Charging

Building on the success of its first-generation MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System, Autel launched the MCS Dispenser II, now featuring an additional CCS socket for enhanced compatibility with electric trucks and commercial vehicles in mixed-fleet operations.

With improved cable management, the MCS Dispenser II offers greater flexibility in high-power charging environments. Delivering megawatt-level power, it reduces charging times, boosting fleet efficiency and vehicle uptime. The system is equipped with intelligent load balancing, advanced thermal management, and robust safety features, making it a future-proof solution for electrified transport.

MaxiCharger DH480: The 480kW All-in-One DC Charger

Autel's modular-designed MaxiCharger DH480 480kW All-in-One DC Charger is built to meet the demand for ultra-fast EV charging across urban areas, commercial fleet depots, and highway service stations throughout Europe. Its flexible modular structure allows for easy deployment, seamless expansion, simplified maintenance, and scalability to support future growth.

MaxiCharger DS480 Distribution System

The MaxiCharger DS480 Distribution System provides a versatile power distribution solution for high-demand EV charging environments. Featuring uncooled dispensers with up to 320kW and liquid-cooled dispensers with up to 480kW, the system ensures reliability, high efficiency, and adaptability across a range of applications.

MaxiCharger AC Elite II: Advanced AC Charging

The AC Elite II offers smart, fast deployment with one-click installation and station level commissioning in just 10 minutes. It supports scalable charging networks with load balancing for up to 200 chargers and integrates seamlessly with PnC ISO 15118-20 communication standards. Dual backup networks (WiFi and WI-SUN) ensure reliable operation with a 99% online rate.

About Autel Energy Europe

Autel Energy Europe provides innovative EV charging solutions that support the transition to sustainable mobility. With a strong presence in 22 European countries, Autel offers efficient, scalable, and sustainable charging infrastructure. Its range includes the versatile MaxiCharger AC series and high-performance DC fast chargers, designed for various applications from homes to commercial fleets, highways, and public networks.

For more information on Autel's latest charging solutions, visit https://autelenergy.eu/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211851177/en/

Contacts:

jiaqi.liu@autel.com