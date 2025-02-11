SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was a record-smashing year for Lyft. Thanks to our industry-leading service levels, we helped 44 million people across the U.S. and Canada get off their tuchuses," said CEO David Risher. "But we've got more to do. Our biggest competition is inertia. 2025 will be the year we show millions of riders and drivers: You've now got a better rideshare choice."

"We achieved record Gross Bookings, significant margin expansion, our first full year of GAAP profitability, and record cash flow generation," said CFO Erin Brewer. "We surpassed every target we provided at investor day and the best part is that 2024 was only the beginning of our multi-year plan."

Record Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Gross Bookings of $4.3 billion, up 15% year over year.

Revenue of $1.6 billion, up 27% year over year.

Net income of $61.7 million compared to net loss $(26.3) million in Q4'23.

Net income as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 1.4% compared to net loss as a percentage of Gross Bookings of (0.7)% in Q4'23.

Adjusted EBITDA of $112.8 million compared to $66.6 million in Q4'23. Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) was 2.6% compared to 1.8% in Q4'23.



Record Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Gross Bookings of $16.1 billion was up 17% year over year.

Revenue of $5.8 billion was up 31% year over year.

Net income of $22.8 million compared to a net loss of $(340.3) million in 2023. Net income as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 0.1% compared to net loss as a percentage of Gross Bookings of (2.5)% in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of $382.4 million compared to $222.4 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) was 2.4%, compared to 1.6% in 2023.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of $849.7 million compared to $(98.2) million in 2023.

Free cash flow of $766.3 million compared to $(248.1) million in 2023.

Operational Highlights

Record Rides : In Q4, Rides grew 15% year over year to 219 million. In 2024, Rides grew 17% year over year to 828 million.

: In Q4, Rides grew 15% year over year to 219 million. In 2024, Rides grew 17% year over year to 828 million. Growth in Active Riders : In Q4, Active Riders grew 10% year over year to an all-time high of 24.7 million. In 2024, the company reached an all-time high of 44 million annual riders.

: In Q4, Active Riders grew 10% year over year to an all-time high of 24.7 million. In 2024, the company reached an all-time high of 44 million annual riders. Improving Driver Preference : In both Q4 and 2024, preference for Lyft surged, resulting in the highest number of driver hours in our company's history. According to Q4 survey results, Lyft has a 16 percentage point advantage in preference vs. the other rideshare app.

: In both Q4 and 2024, preference for Lyft surged, resulting in the highest number of driver hours in our company's history. According to Q4 survey results, Lyft has a 16 percentage point advantage in preference vs. the other rideshare app. Best-in-Class Service Levels: During Q4, Lyft's average ETAs became the fastest in the industry.

Inaugural Share Repurchase Program

Lyft's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company's Class A common stock. Repurchases may be made from time to time through open market purchases or through privately negotiated transactions subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its Class A common stock and may be suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. The timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including the stock price, business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, alternative investment opportunities, acquisition opportunities, and other factors.

Q1'25 Outlook

Rides growth in the mid-teens year over year driven by industry-leading service levels and strong rider and driver growth and engagement.

Gross Bookings growth of approximately 10% to 14% year over year, or approximately $4.05 billion to $4.20 billion, amidst the recent pricing environment in the U.S. market.

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $90 million to $95 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) of approximately 2.2% to 2.3%.

We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalent to our non-GAAP outlook or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and income tax. Accordingly, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP guidance metric to its corresponding GAAP equivalent is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that the reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results. We have provided historical reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics in tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release, please see "GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Financial and Operational Results through the Fourth Quarter of 2024 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 2024 2023 (in millions, except for percentages) Active Riders 24.7 24.4 22.4 Rides 218.5 216.7 190.8 828.3 709.0 Gross Bookings $ 4,278.9 $ 4,108.4 $ 3,724.3 $ 16,099.4 $ 13,775.2 Revenue $ 1,550.3 $ 1,522.7 $ 1,224.6 $ 5,786.0 $ 4,403.6 Net income (loss) $ 61.7 $ (12.4 ) $ (26.3 ) $ 22.8 $ (340.3 ) Net income (loss) as a percentage of Gross Bookings 1.4 % (0.3 )% (0.7 )% 0.1 % (2.5 )% Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 153.4 $ 264.0 $ 43.5 $ 849.7 $ (98.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 112.8 $ 107.3 $ 66.6 $ 382.4 $ 222.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) 2.6 % 2.6 % 1.8 % 2.4 % 1.6 % Adjusted Net Income $ 114.5 $ 118.1 $ 71.1 $ 391.5 $ 250.7 Free cash flow $ 140.0 $ 242.8 $ 14.9 $ 766.3 $ (248.1 ) Note: Information on our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are also available on our Investor Relations page.

Definitions of Key Metrics

Active Riders

The number of Active Riders is a key indicator of the scale of our user community. Lyft defines Active Riders as all riders who take at least one ride during a quarter where the Lyft Platform processes the transaction. An Active Rider is identified by a unique phone number. If a rider has two mobile phone numbers or changed their phone number and that rider took rides using both phone numbers during the quarter, that person would count as two Active Riders. If a rider has a personal and business profile tied to the same mobile phone number, that person would be considered a single Active Rider. If a ride has been requested by an organization using our Concierge offering for the benefit of a rider, we exclude this rider in the calculation of Active Riders, unless the ride is accessible in that rider's Lyft App.

Rides

Rides represent the level of usage of our multimodal platform. Lyft defines Rides as the total number of rides including rideshare and bike and scooter rides completed using our multimodal platform that contribute to our revenue. These include any Rides taken through our Lyft App. If multiple riders take a private rideshare ride, including situations where one party picks up another party on the way to a destination, or splits the bill, we count this as a single rideshare ride. Each unique segment of a Shared Ride is considered a single Ride. For example, if two riders successfully match in Shared Ride mode and both complete their Rides, we count this as two Rides. We have largely shifted away from Shared Rides, and now only offer Shared Rides in limited markets. Lyft includes all Rides taken by riders via our Concierge offering, even though such riders may be excluded from the definition of Active Riders unless the ride is accessible in that rider's Lyft App.

Gross Bookings

Gross Bookings is a key indicator of the scale and impact of our overall platform. Lyft defines Gross Bookings as the total dollar value of transactions invoiced to rideshare riders including any applicable taxes, tolls and fees excluding tips to drivers. It also includes amounts invoiced for other offerings, including but not limited to: Express Drive vehicle rentals, bike and scooter rentals, and amounts recognized for subscriptions, bike and bike station hardware and software sales, media, sponsorships, partnerships, and licensing and data access agreements.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by Gross Bookings for the same period. For the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Lyft, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 759,319 $ 558,636 Short-term investments 1,225,124 1,126,548 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 966,090 892,235 Total current assets 2,950,533 2,577,419 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 186,721 211,786 Restricted investments 1,355,451 837,291 Other investments 42,516 39,870 Property and equipment, net 444,864 465,844 Operating lease right of use assets 148,397 98,202 Intangible assets, net 42,776 59,515 Goodwill 251,376 257,791 Other assets 12,435 16,749 Total assets $ 5,435,069 $ 4,564,467 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 97,704 $ 72,282 Insurance reserves 1,701,393 1,337,868 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,666,278 1,508,855 Operating lease liabilities - current 25,192 42,556 Convertible senior notes, current 390,175 - Total current liabilities 3,880,742 2,961,561 Operating lease liabilities 152,074 134,102 Long-term debt, net of current portion 565,968 839,362 Other liabilities 69,269 87,924 Total liabilities 4,668,053 4,022,949 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 18,000,000 Class A shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 409,474 and 391,239 Class A shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 100,000 Class B shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 8,531 and 8,567 Class B shares issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 11,035,246 10,827,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,103 ) (4,949 ) Accumulated deficit (10,258,131 ) (10,280,915 ) Total stockholders' equity 767,016 541,518 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,435,069 $ 4,564,467

Lyft, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Revenue $ 5,786,016 $ 4,403,589 $ 4,095,135 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 3,337,714 2,543,954 2,435,736 Operations and support 443,821 427,239 443,846 Research and development 397,073 555,916 856,777 Sales and marketing 788,972 481,004 531,512 General and administrative 937,348 871,080 1,286,180 Total costs and expenses 5,904,928 4,879,193 5,554,051 Loss from operations (118,912 ) (475,604 ) (1,458,916 ) Interest expense (28,921 ) (26,223 ) (19,735 ) Other income (expense), net 173,183 170,123 (99,988 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 25,350 (331,704 ) (1,578,639 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,566 8,616 5,872 Net income (loss) $ 22,784 $ (340,320 ) $ (1,584,511 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.88 ) $ (4.47 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.88 ) $ (4.47 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 409,181 385,335 354,731 Diluted 413,651 385,335 354,731 Stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses: Cost of revenue $ 24,895 $ 30,170 $ 44,132 Operations and support 8,397 15,468 25,442 Research and development 117,833 214,160 391,983 Sales and marketing 17,286 29,682 49,867 General and administrative 162,510 195,053 239,343

Lyft, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 22,784 $ (340,320 ) $ (1,584,511 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 148,892 116,513 154,798 Stock-based compensation 330,921 484,533 750,767 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 284 117 2,955 Accretion of discount on marketable securities (89,425 ) (68,125 ) (23,245 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,737 2,877 2,823 (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of assets, net 7,831 (11,278 ) (60,655 ) Gain on lease termination (29,610 ) - - Impairment of non-marketable equity security - - 135,714 Other 2,469 (4,261 ) 23,592 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net effects of acquisition Prepaid expenses and other assets (76,359 ) (86,922 ) (275,945 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,276 20,046 96,317 Accounts payable 21,712 (41,079 ) (27,215 ) Insurance reserves 363,524 (79,482 ) 348,721 Accrued and other liabilities 164,057 (75,571 ) 262,358 Lease liabilities (47,356 ) (15,292 ) (43,759 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 849,737 (98,244 ) (237,285 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (4,177,429 ) (3,288,659 ) (4,049,515 ) Purchases of term deposits (4,388 ) (3,539 ) (13,586 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 232,910 452,465 676,854 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 3,415,318 3,481,042 3,308,664 Proceeds from maturities of term deposits 5,733 8,539 395,092 Purchases of property and equipment and scooter fleet (83,470 ) (149,819 ) (114,970 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 1,630 (146,334 ) Sales of property and equipment 92,045 92,594 129,840 Other 1,303 5,500 - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (517,978 ) 599,753 186,045 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of loans (84,070 ) (72,484 ) (67,639 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 460,000 - - Payment of debt issuance costs (11,888 ) - - Purchase of capped call (47,886 ) - - Repurchase of Class A common stock (50,000 ) - - Payment for settlement of convertible senior notes due 2025 (350,000 ) - - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other common stock issuances 15,051 10,993 21,655 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (40,328 ) (3,021 ) (6,733 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (46,748 ) (43,466 ) (34,783 ) Contingent consideration paid - (14,100 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (155,869 ) (122,078 ) (87,500 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (1,636 ) 533 (631 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 174,254 379,964 (139,371 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 771,786 391,822 531,193 End of period $ 946,040 $ 771,786 $ 391,822

Lyft, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 759,319 $ 558,636 $ 281,090 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 186,721 211,786 109,368 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets - 1,364 1,364 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 946,040 $ 771,786 $ 391,822 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes 11,207 9,425 10,723 Cash paid for interest 28,304 20,176 16,752 Non-cash investing and financing activities Financed vehicles acquired $ 83,600 $ 127,095 $ 48,104 Purchases of property and equipment and scooter fleet not yet settled 10,599 4,505 31,534 Contingent consideration - - 15,000 Right-of-use assets acquired under finance leases 45,207 79,102 11,428 Right-of-use assets acquired under operating leases 7,710 3,795 498 Remeasurement of finance and operating lease right of use assets 54,689 (10,582 ) (321 )

Lyft, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 61.7 $ (12.4 ) $ (26.3 ) $ 22.8 $ (340.3 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense(1) 8.1 8.9 9.7 34.7 29.7 Other income, net (39.2 ) (50.9 ) (45.4 ) (173.2 ) (170.1 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1.2 ) (0.7 ) 3.2 2.6 8.6 Depreciation and amortization 33.7 45.1 31.2 148.9 116.5 Stock-based compensation 76.1 89.0 91.7 330.9 484.5 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 1.5 1.7 1.6 14.8 12.5 Sublease income 0.5 0.9 1.1 3.5 4.8 Gain from lease termination(2) (29.6 ) - - (29.6 ) - Restructuring charges(3)(4)(5) 1.2 25.8 - 26.9 76.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112.8 $ 107.3 $ 66.6 $ 382.4 $ 222.4 Gross Bookings $ 4,278.9 $ 4,108.4 $ 3,724.3 $ 16,099.4 $ 13,775.2 Net income (loss) as a percentage of Gross Bookings 1.4 % (0.3 %) (0.7 %) 0.1 % (2.5 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) 2.6 % 2.6 % 1.8 % 2.4 % 1.6 % _______________ (1) Includes $1.4 million, $1.5 million and $1.2 million related to the interest component of vehicle related finance leases in the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $5.8 million and $3.4 million related to the interest component of vehicle related finance leases in the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a $29.6 million gain as a result of a lease termination. (3) In the third and fourth quarters of 2024, we incurred restructuring charges of $14.1 million of fixed asset disposals, $11.1 million of other current assets disposals and other costs and $1.8 million of severance and other employee costs. Restructuring related charges for accelerated depreciation of fixed assets of $10.6 million are included on its respective line item. These charges were related to the restructuring plan announced in September 2024. (4) In the second quarter of 2023, we incurred restructuring charges of $46.6 million of severance and other employee costs and $5.7 million in impairment charges, fixed asset write-offs and other costs. Restructuring related charges for stock-based compensation of $9.7 million, accelerated depreciation of $0.7 million and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation of $0.6 million are included on their respective line items. These charges were related to the restructuring plan announced in April 2023. (5) In the first quarter of 2023, we incurred restructuring charges of $4.3 million of severance and other employee costs and $19.6 million related to right-of-use asset impairments and other costs due to ongoing transformational initiatives. In addition, restructuring related charges for accelerated depreciation of $0.3 million and stock-based compensation of $0.2 million are included on their respective line items. These charges were related to the restructuring plan announced in November 2022. Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Net Income(1) Net income (loss) $ 61.7 $ (12.4 ) $ (26.3 ) $ 22.8 $ (340.3 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Amortization of intangible assets 3.5 3.5 4.1 15.0 16.8 Stock-based compensation expense 76.1 89.0 91.7 330.9 484.5 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 1.5 1.7 1.6 14.8 12.5 Gain from lease termination(2) (29.6 ) - - (29.6 ) - Restructuring charges(3)(4)(5) 1.2 36.4 - 37.6 77.2 Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 114.5 $ 118.1 $ 71.1 $ 391.5 $ 250.7 _______________ (1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we will no longer present Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as a non-GAAP financial measure. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a $29.6 million gain as a result of a lease termination. (3) In the third and fourth quarters of 2024, we incurred restructuring charges of $14.1 million of fixed asset disposals, $11.1 million of other current assets disposals and other costs, $10.6 million of accelerated depreciation of fixed assets and $1.8 million of severance and other employee costs. These charges were related to the restructuring plan announced in September 2024. (4) In the second quarter of 2023, we incurred restructuring charges of $46.6 million of severance and other employee costs, $5.7 million in impairment charges, fixed asset write-offs and other costs and $0.7 million of accelerated depreciation. Restructuring related charges for stock-based compensation of $9.7 million and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation of $0.6 million are included on their respective line items. These charges were related to the restructuring plan announced in April 2023. (5) In the first quarter of 2023, we incurred restructuring charges of $4.3 million of severance and other employee costs, $19.6 million related to right-of-use asset impairments and other costs and $0.3 million related to accelerated depreciation of certain fixed assets due to ongoing transformational initiatives. In addition, restructuring related charges for the stock-based compensation of $0.2 million are included on their respective line items. These charges were related to the restructuring plan announced in November 2022. Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 849.7 $ (98.2 ) $ (237.3 ) Less: purchases of property and equipment and scooter fleet (83.5 ) (149.8 ) (115.0 ) Free cash flow $ 766.3 $ (248.1 ) $ (352.3 ) Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

