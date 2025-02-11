Welltower Inc.: Welltower Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Other Recent Highlights

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.19 per diluted share

Reported quarterly normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders of $1.13 per diluted share, an increase of 17.7% over the prior year

Reported total portfolio year-over-year same store NOI ("SSNOI") growth of 12.8%, driven by SSNOI growth in our Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") portfolio of 23.9%

SHO portfolio year-over-year same store revenue increased 8.8% in the fourth quarter, driven by 310 basis points ("bps") of year-over-year average occupancy growth and Revenue Per Occupied Room ("RevPOR") growth of 5.0%

SHO portfolio year-over-year SSNOI margin expanded by 320 bps in the fourth quarter driven primarily by strong RevPOR growth, which continued to meaningfully outpace Expense per Occupied Room ("ExpPOR") growth

During the fourth quarter, we completed $2.4 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $2.2 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $233 million in development funding

As of December 31, 2024, we had approximately $8.7 billion of available liquidity inclusive of $3.7 billion of available cash and restricted cash and full capacity under our $5.0 billion line of credit

In January 2025, we launched our private funds management business to manage third-party capital and announced the formation of our first fund, which has the ability to source up to $2 billion to invest in stable or near-stable seniors housing properties in the U.S.

In January 2025, we announced executive team promotions to recognize and retain our most valued team members and create significant opportunities for growth and advancement of the next generation of leadership at Welltower. These promotions included the appointment of John Burkart to Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer, Nikhil Chaudhri to Co-President & Chief Investment Officer and Tim McHugh to Co-President & Chief Financial Officer

2024 Annual Highlights

Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.57 per diluted share

Reported annual normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders of $4.32 per diluted share, an increase of 18.7% over the prior year

Reported total portfolio year-over-year average SSNOI growth of 12.4%, driven by SSNOI growth in our SHO portfolio of 23.5%

Completed $7.0 billion of pro rata gross investments during 2024, including property acquisitions at substantial discounts to replacement cost and highly-structured debt and equity investments with significant downside protection

During the year, we reached agreements to convert 68 triple-net leased properties to Seniors Housing Operating (RIDEA) structures, allowing us to directly participate in the underlying cash flow growth of the communities. The transition to highly-aligned RIDEA 4.0 structures will deepen our partnership with several leading managers, build on success within their existing portfolios and ensure that both Welltower and our partners benefit from the communities' future growth potential.

Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend per share, reflecting our solid financial performance, low payout ratio owing to outsized levels of cash flow growth and the Board's confidence in the Company's strong growth prospects going forward

2024 Annual Capital Activity and Liquidity

Liquidity Update Net debt to consolidated enterprise value decreased to 12.9% as of December 31, 2024 from 20.9% as of December 31, 2023. Additionally, we improved net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 3.49x at December 31, 2024 from 5.03x at December 31, 2023. We sourced over $11 billion of attractively priced capital, including the assumption of below-market debt, issuance of exchangeable debt, equity and proceeds from dispositions and loan repayments to fund accretive capital deployment opportunities and to further strengthen our already robust liquidity profile. As of December 31, 2024, our share of variable rate debt was approximately 8.8%.

Expanded Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility During the year, we closed on an expanded $5.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, which replaced our $4.0 billion existing line of credit. The new facility is comprised of a $3.0 billion revolving line of credit maturing in June 2028 that can be extended for an additional year and a $2.0 billion revolving line of credit maturing in June 2029. The loans under the line of credit bear interest at a borrowing rate of 72.5 bps over the adjusted SOFR rate and an annual facility fee of 12.5 bps.

Exchangeable Senior Unsecured Notes Issuance During the year, Welltower OP issued $1,035,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.125% exchangeable senior unsecured notes maturing July 15, 2029 (the "Exchangeable Notes") unless earlier exchanged, purchased or redeemed. The Exchangeable Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year.

Unsecured Debt Extinguishment During the year, we extinguished $1.35 billion of senior unsecured notes at maturity.

Credit rating During 2024, our outlook was revised to positive from stable by each of S&P Global and Moody's, citing strong seniors housing industry tailwinds and a materially improved balance sheet.

Notable Portfolio Activity Completed During the Fourth Quarter

In the fourth quarter, we completed $2.4 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $2.2 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $233 million in development funding. We opened 11 development projects, including partial conversions and expansions, for an aggregate pro rata investment amount of $336 million. Additionally, during the fourth quarter we completed pro rata property dispositions and loan repayments of $464 million.

Affinity Living Communities As previously announced, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of 25 age-restricted active adult communities for $969 million through a privately negotiated, off-market transaction. During the year, we closed on 22 of the properties with the final 3 properties acquired in 2025.

Notable Portfolio Activity Completed During 2025

Seniors Housing Fund In January 2025, we announced the formation of a private funds management business in conjunction with the launch of our first seniors housing investment fund, which was formed with the intent to invest up to $2 billion in U.S. seniors housing properties that are either stable or with a near-term path to stabilization. Welltower will serve as the General Partner and Asset Manager and also have a limited partner interest in the fund.

Dividend On February 11, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $0.67 per share. This dividend, which will be paid on March 6, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 25, 2025, will be our 215th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Outlook for 2025 We are introducing our 2025 earnings guidance and expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $1.60 to $1.76 per diluted share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders in a range of $4.79 to $4.95 per diluted share. In preparing our guidance, we have made the following assumptions:

Same Store NOI: We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 9.25% to 13.00%, which is comprised of the following components: Seniors Housing Operating approximately 15.0% to 21.0% Seniors Housing Triple-net approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Outpatient Medical approximately 2.0% to 3.0% Long-Term/Post-Acute Care approximately 2.0% to 3.0%

Investments: Our earnings guidance includes only those acquisitions announced or closed to date. Furthermore, no transitions or restructures beyond those announced to date are included.

General and Administrative Expenses: We anticipate general and administrative expenses to be approximately $235 million to $245 million and stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $49 million, exclusive of approximately $10 million of expected expense related to the Special Performance Option Awards and the 2022-2025 OPP Awards.

Development: We anticipate funding an additional $461 million of development in 2025 relating to projects underway as of December 31, 2024.

Dispositions: We expect pro rata disposition proceeds of $516 million at a blended yield of 7.8% in the next twelve months. This includes the previously announced $175 million sale of four Seniors Housing Triple-net properties to Brookdale in which we achieved over a 10% unlevered IRR and 2.7x multiple on invested capital and the $201 million sale to Chartwell of our joint venture interests in 16 properties in a transaction in which we are a net buyer and acquired Chartwell's interest in 23 properties. The remaining disposition activity of $140 million is comprised of 14 transactions which are predominantly the disposition of land parcels and loan repayments.

Our guidance does not include any additional investments, dispositions or capital transactions, nor any other expenses, impairments, unanticipated additions to the loan loss reserve or other additional normalizing items beyond those disclosed. Please see the Supplemental Reporting Measures section for further discussion and our definition of normalized FFO and SSNOI and Exhibit 3 for a reconciliation of the outlook for net income available to common stockholders to normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders. We will provide additional detail regarding our 2025 outlook and assumptions on the fourth quarter 2024 conference call.

Supplemental Reporting Measures We believe that net income and net income attributable to common stockholders ("NICS"), as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), are the most appropriate earnings measurements. However, we consider funds from operations ("FFO"), normalized FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), same store NOI ("SSNOI"), revenue per occupied room ("RevPOR"), same store RevPOR ("SS RevPOR"), expense per occupied room ("ExpPOR"), same store ExpPOR ("SS ExpPOR"), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. Excluding EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, these supplemental measures are disclosed on our pro rata ownership basis. Pro rata amounts are derived by reducing consolidated amounts for minority partners' noncontrolling ownership interests and adding our minority ownership share of unconsolidated amounts. We do not control unconsolidated investments. While we consider pro rata disclosures useful, they may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of our joint venture arrangements and should be used with caution.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with U.S. GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as evidenced by the provision for depreciation. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient. In response, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation from net income. FFO attributable to common stockholders, as defined by NAREIT, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and acquisitions of controlling interests, impairments of depreciable assets, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests. Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders represents FFO attributable to common stockholders adjusted for certain items detailed in Exhibit 2. We believe that normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use this measure to compare the operating performance of Welltower between periods or as compared to other REITs or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated and/or incalculable items.

We define NOI as total revenues, including tenant reimbursements, less property operating expenses. Property operating expenses represent costs associated with managing, maintaining and servicing tenants for our properties. These expenses include, but are not limited to, property-related payroll and benefits, property management fees paid to managers, marketing, housekeeping, food service, maintenance, utilities, property taxes and insurance. General and administrative expenses represent general overhead costs that are unrelated to property operations and are unallocable to the properties. These expenses include, but are not limited to, payroll and benefits related to corporate employees, professional services, office expenses and depreciation of corporate fixed assets. SSNOI is used to evaluate the operating performance of our properties using a consistent population which controls for changes in the composition of our portfolio. As used herein, same store is generally defined as those revenue-generating properties in the portfolio for the relevant year-over-year reporting periods. Acquisitions and development conversions are included in the same store amounts five full quarters after acquisition or being placed into service. Land parcels, loans and leased properties, as well as any properties sold or classified as held for sale during the period, are excluded from the same store amounts. Redeveloped properties (including major refurbishments of a Seniors Housing Operating property where 20% or more of units are simultaneously taken out of commission for 30 days or more or Outpatient Medical properties undergoing a change in intended use) are excluded from the same store amounts until five full quarters post completion of the redevelopment. Properties undergoing operator transitions and/or segment transitions are also excluded from the same store amounts until five full quarters post completion of the operator transition or segment transition. In addition, properties significantly impacted by force majeure, acts of God or other extraordinary adverse events are excluded from same store amounts until five full quarters after the properties are placed back into service. SSNOI excludes non-cash NOI and includes adjustments to present consistent property ownership percentages and to translate Canadian properties and UK properties using a consistent exchange rate. Normalizers include adjustments that in management's opinion are appropriate in considering SSNOI, a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure. None of these adjustments, which may increase or decrease SSNOI, are reflected in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Significant normalizers (defined as any that individually exceed 0.50% of SSNOI growth per property type) are separately disclosed and explained. We believe NOI and SSNOI provide investors relevant and useful information because they measure the operating performance of our properties at the property level on an unleveraged basis. We use NOI and SSNOI to make decisions about resource allocations and to assess the property level performance of our properties. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for SSNOI on a combined basis or by property type is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

RevPOR represents the average revenues generated per occupied room per month and ExpPOR represents the average expenses per occupied room per month at our Seniors Housing Operating properties. These metrics are calculated as our pro rata share of total resident fees and services revenues or property operating expenses from the income statement, divided by average monthly occupied room days. SS RevPOR and SS ExpPOR are used to evaluate the RevPOR and ExpPOR performance of our properties under a consistent population, which eliminates changes in the composition of our portfolio. They are based on the same pool of properties used for SSNOI and include any revenue and expense normalizations used for SSNOI. We use RevPOR, ExpPOR, SS RevPOR and SS ExpPOR to evaluate the revenue-generating capacity and profit potential of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio independent of fluctuating occupancy rates. They are also used in comparison against industry and competitor statistics, if known, to evaluate the quality of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio.

We measure our credit strength both in terms of leverage ratios and coverage ratios. The leverage ratios indicate how much of our balance sheet capitalization is related to long-term debt, net of cash and restricted cash. We expect to maintain capitalization ratios and coverage ratios sufficient to maintain a capital structure consistent with our current profile. The ratios are based on EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income per income statement) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding unconsolidated entities and including adjustments for stock-based compensation expense, provision for loan losses, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on disposition of properties and acquisitions of controlling interests, impairment of assets, gains/losses on derivatives and financial instruments, other expenses, other impairment charges and other adjustments deemed appropriate in management's opinion. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, along with net income, are important supplemental measures because they provide additional information to assess and evaluate the performance of our operations. Our leverage ratios include net debt to Adjusted EBITDA and consolidated enterprise value. Net debt is defined as total long-term debt, excluding operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Consolidated enterprise value represents the sum of net debt, the fair market value of our common stock and noncontrolling interests.

Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, these measures are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management performance. None of the supplemental reporting measures represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other real estate investment trusts or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of supplemental reporting measures and the supplemental information package for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which is available on Welltower's website (www.welltower.com), for information and reconciliations of additional supplemental reporting measures.

Welltower Inc.

Financial Exhibits

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)



December 31,



2024

2023 Assets







Real estate investments:







Land and land improvements

$ 5,271,418

$ 4,697,824 Buildings and improvements

42,207,735

37,796,553 Acquired lease intangibles

2,548,766

2,166,470 Real property held for sale, net of accumulated depreciation

51,866

372,883 Construction in progress

1,219,720

1,304,441 Less accumulated depreciation and intangible amortization

(10,626,263)

(9,274,814) Net real property owned

40,673,242

37,063,357 Right of use assets, net

1,201,131

350,969 Investments in sales-type leases, net

172,260

- Real estate loans receivable, net of credit allowance

1,805,044

1,361,587 Net real estate investments

43,851,677

38,775,913 Other assets:







Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,768,772

1,636,531 Cash and cash equivalents

3,506,586

1,993,646 Restricted cash

204,871

82,437 Receivables and other assets

1,712,402

1,523,639 Total other assets

7,192,631

5,236,253 Total assets

$ 51,044,308

$ 44,012,166









Liabilities and equity







Liabilities:







Unsecured credit facility and commercial paper

$ -

$ - Senior unsecured notes

13,162,102

13,552,222 Secured debt

2,338,155

2,183,327 Lease liabilities

1,258,099

383,230 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,713,366

1,521,660 Total liabilities

18,471,722

17,640,439 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

256,220

290,605 Equity:







Common stock

637,002

565,894 Capital in excess of par value

40,016,503

32,741,949 Treasury stock

(114,176)

(111,578) Cumulative net income

10,096,724

9,145,044 Cumulative dividends

(18,320,064)

(16,773,773) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(359,781)

(163,160) Total Welltower Inc. stockholders' equity

31,956,208

25,404,376 Noncontrolling interests

360,158

676,746 Total equity

32,316,366

26,081,122 Total liabilities and equity

$ 51,044,308

$ 44,012,166

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)







(in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:

















Resident fees and services

$ 1,761,878

$ 1,262,862

$ 6,027,149

$ 4,753,804

Rental income

386,329

404,068

1,570,278

1,556,073

Interest income

71,028

51,019

256,191

168,354

Other income

31,595

31,826

137,500

159,764

Total revenues

2,250,830

1,749,775

7,991,118

6,637,995 Expenses:

















Property operating expenses

1,409,300

1,036,078

4,830,211

3,947,776

Depreciation and amortization

480,406

380,730

1,632,093

1,401,101

Interest expense

154,469

154,574

574,261

607,846

General and administrative expenses

48,707

44,327

235,491

179,091

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

(9,102)

(7,215)

(27,887)

(2,120)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

-

-

2,130

7

Provision for loan losses, net

(245)

2,517

10,125

9,809

Impairment of assets

23,647

14,994

92,793

36,097

Other expenses

34,405

36,307

117,459

108,341

Total expenses

2,141,587

1,662,312

7,466,676

6,287,948 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

















and other items

109,243

87,463

524,442

350,047 Income tax (expense) benefit

(114)

4,768

(2,700)

(6,364) Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities

6,429

(2,008)

(496)

(53,442) Gain (loss) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

8,195

(1,783)

451,611

67,898 Income (loss) from continuing operations

123,753

88,440

972,857

358,139

















Net income (loss)

123,753

88,440

972,857

358,139 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

3,782

4,529

21,177

18,045 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 119,971

$ 83,911

$ 951,680

$ 340,094 Average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

625,675

548,892

602,975

515,629

Diluted

634,259

552,380

608,750

518,701 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share:

















Basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.15

$ 1.58

$ 0.66

Diluted(2)

$ 0.19

$ 0.15

$ 1.57

$ 0.66 Common dividends per share

$ 0.67

$ 0.61

$ 2.56

$ 2.44



















(1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests. (2) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.

FFO Reconciliations













Exhibit 1

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 119,971

$ 83,911

$ 951,680

$ 340,094

Depreciation and amortization

480,406

380,730

1,632,093

1,401,101

Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

15,452

16,777

(358,818)

(31,801)

Noncontrolling interests(1)

(6,667)

(11,436)

(30,812)

(46,393)

Unconsolidated entities(2)

27,978

21,877

129,290

100,226

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

637,140

491,859

2,323,433

1,763,227

Normalizing items, net(3)

78,775

37,760

303,324

122,317

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 715,915

$ 529,619

$ 2,626,757

$ 1,885,544























Average diluted common shares outstanding

634,259

552,380

608,750

518,701























Per diluted share data attributable to common stockholders:



















Net income (loss)(4)

$ 0.19

$ 0.15

$ 1.57

$ 0.66



NAREIT FFO

$ 1.00

$ 0.89

$ 3.82

$ 3.40



Normalized FFO

$ 1.13

$ 0.96

$ 4.32

$ 3.64























Normalized FFO Payout Ratio:



















Dividends per common share

$ 0.67

$ 0.61

$ 2.56

$ 2.44



Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share

$ 1.13

$ 0.96

$ 4.32

$ 3.64



Normalized FFO payout ratio

59 %

64 %

59 %

67 %























Other items:(5)

















Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization(6)

$ (36,259)

$ (39,296)

$ (156,460)

$ (135,356)

Non-cash interest expenses(7)

13,731

7,609

44,335

27,252

Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions(8)

(86,851)

(71,726)

(286,613)

(199,359)

Stock-based compensation(9)

9,782

8,418

41,068

36,611





(1) Represents noncontrolling interests' share of net FFO adjustments.

(2) Represents Welltower's share of net FFO adjustments from unconsolidated entities.

(3) See Exhibit 2.

(4) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.

(5) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and including Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(6) Excludes normalized other impairment (see Exhibit 2).

(7) Excludes normalized foreign currency loss (gain) (see Exhibit 2).

(8) Reflects recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions on owned operational properties.

(9) Excludes normalized stock compensation expense related to the Special Performance Options and OPP awards (see Exhibit 2).







Normalizing Items







Exhibit 2

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net $ (9,102) (1) $ (7,215)

$ (27,887)

$ (2,120)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net -

-

2,130

7

Provision for loan losses, net (245) (2) 2,517

10,125

9,809

Income tax benefits (5,140) (3) (6,731)

(5,140)

(6,977)

Other impairment 41,978 (4) 4,333

139,652

16,642

Other expenses 34,405 (5) 36,307

117,459

108,341

Leasehold interest termination -

-

-

(65,485)

Special Performance Options and OPP Awards 3,576 (6) -

33,414

-

Casualty losses, net of recoveries 4,926 (7) 1,038

12,261

10,107

Foreign currency loss (gain) 1,913 (8) (1,139)

556

(1,629)

Normalizing items attributable to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated entities, net 6,464 (9) 8,650

20,754

53,622

Net normalizing items $ 78,775

$ 37,760

$ 303,324

$ 122,317



















Average diluted common shares outstanding 634,259

552,380

608,750

518,701

Net normalizing items per diluted share $ 0.12

$ 0.07

$ 0.50

$ 0.24



















(1) Primarily related to mark-to-market of the equity warrants received as part of the Safanad/HC-One transactions.

(2) Primarily related to adjustments to reserves for loan losses under the current expected credit losses accounting standard.

(3) Primarily related to the release of valuation allowances.

(4) Primarily represents the write-off of straight-line rent receivable and unamortized lease incentive balances relating to the conversion of triple-net leased properties to SHO (RIDEA) structures.

(5) Primarily related to non-capitalizable transaction costs and legal fees.

(6) Primarily related to expenses recognized on the 2021 Special Performance Option Awards and 2022-2025 Outperformance Program ("OPP").

(7) Primarily relates to casualty losses net of any insurance recoveries.

(8) Primarily relates to foreign currency gains and losses related to accrued interest on intercompany loans and third party debt denominated in a foreign currency.

(9) Primarily relates to hypothetical liquidation at book value adjustments related to in substance real estate investments.



Outlook Reconciliation: Year Ending December 31, 2025 Exhibit 3

(in millions, except per share data) Current Outlook



Low

High

FFO Reconciliation:







Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1,043

$ 1,147

Depreciation and amortization(1) 2,062

2,062

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders 3,105

3,209

Normalizing items, net(1,2) 10

10

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 3,115

$ 3,219











Diluted per share data attributable to common stockholders:







Net income $ 1.60

$ 1.76

NAREIT FFO $ 4.77

$ 4.93

Normalized FFO $ 4.79

$ 4.95











Other items: (1)







Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization $ (155)

$ (155)

Non-cash interest expenses 51

51

Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions(3) (343)

(343)

Stock-based compensation 51

51







(1) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.

(2) Includes estimated stock compensation expense related to the one-time 2021 Special Stock Performance Option Awards and the 2022-2025 OPP Awards.

(3) Reflects recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions on owned operational properties.



SSNOI Reconciliations























Exhibit 4

(in thousands) Three Months Ended







March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,







2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income (loss) $ 131,634

$ 28,635

$ 260,670

$ 106,342

$ 456,800

$ 134,722

$ 123,753

$ 88,440

Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of

controlling interests, net (4,707)

(747)

(166,443)

2,168

(272,266)

(71,102)

(8,195)

1,783

Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities 7,783

7,071

(4,896)

40,332

4,038

4,031

(6,429)

2,008

Income tax expense (benefit) 6,191

3,045

1,101

3,503

(4,706)

4,584

114

(4,768)

Other expenses 14,131

22,745

48,684

11,069

20,239

38,220

34,405

36,307

Impairment of assets 43,331

12,629

2,394

1,086

23,421

7,388

23,647

14,994

Provision for loan losses, net 1,014

777

5,163

2,456

4,193

4,059

(245)

2,517

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 6

5

1,705

1

419

1

-

-

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net (3,054)

930

(5,825)

1,280

(9,906)

2,885

(9,102)

(7,215)

General and administrative expenses 53,318

44,371

55,565

44,287

77,901

46,106

48,707

44,327

Depreciation and amortization 365,863

339,112

382,045

341,945

403,779

339,314

480,406

380,730

Interest expense 147,318

144,403

133,424

152,337

139,050

156,532

154,469

154,574

Consolidated NOI 762,828

602,976

713,587

706,806

842,962

666,740

841,530

713,697

NOI attributable to unconsolidated investments(1) 32,090

26,354

32,720

25,150

32,043

29,488

31,158

30,785

NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) (22,796)

(25,057)

(17,296)

(24,262)

(17,332)

(22,838)

(15,328)

(22,402)

Pro rata NOI 772,122

604,273

729,011

707,694

857,673

673,390

857,360

722,080



Non-cash NOI attributable to same store properties (11,530)

(28,727)

66,066

(28,888)

(24,835)

(26,713)

16,211

(33,837)



NOI attributable to non-same store properties (222,298)

(101,335)

(262,613)

(190,353)

(290,656)

(165,506)

(300,525)

(183,948)



Currency and ownership(3) (713)

3,779

(262)

3,131

(2,273)

1,027

(533)

3,705



Other adjustments(4) 1,558

(545)

5,621

(8,342)

1,219

(1,749)

2,346

1,429

Same Store NOI (SSNOI) $ 539,139

$ 477,445

$ 537,823

$ 483,242

$ 541,128

$ 480,449

$ 574,859

$ 509,429







































Seniors Housing Operating $ 266,907

$ 212,749

$ 261,784

$ 215,079

$ 278,849

$ 226,714

$ 297,809

$ 240,443

Seniors Housing Triple-net 93,740

90,310

90,935

87,221

76,591

72,412

77,199

73,482

Outpatient Medical 119,184

116,879

125,840

123,246

127,766

125,068

130,186

127,636

Long-Term/Post-Acute Care 59,308

57,507

59,264

57,696

57,922

56,255

69,665

67,868



Total SSNOI

$ 539,139

$ 477,445

$ 537,823

$ 483,242

$ 541,128

$ 480,449

$ 574,859

$ 509,429









































































Average

Seniors Housing Operating 25.5 %





21.7 %





23.0 %





23.9 %

23.5 %

Seniors Housing Triple-net 3.8 %





4.3 %





5.8 %





5.1 %

4.8 %

Outpatient Medical 2.0 %





2.1 %





2.2 %





2.0 %

2.1 %

Long-Term/Post-Acute Care 3.1 %





2.7 %





3.0 %





2.6 %

2.9 %



Total SSNOI growth

12.9 %





11.3 %





12.6 %





12.8 %

12.4 %









































(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.



(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.



(3) Includes adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages and foreign currency exchange rates for properties in the U.K. and Canada.



(4) Includes other adjustments described in the accompanying Supplements.

Reconciliation of SHO SS RevPOR Growth



Exhibit 5

(in thousands except SS RevPOR) Three Months Ended



December 31,



2024

2023

Consolidated SHO revenues $ 1,764,329

$ 1,265,368

Unconsolidated SHO revenues attributable to WELL(1) 66,122

62,256

SHO revenues attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) (22,426)

(42,926)

SHO pro rata revenues(3) 1,808,025

1,284,698

Non-cash and non-RevPOR revenues on same store properties (2,533)

(4,008)

Revenues attributable to non-same store properties (698,685)

(272,860)

Currency and ownership adjustments(4) (1,800)

6,335

Other normalizing adjustments(5) -

858

SHO SS RevPOR revenues(6) $ 1,105,007

$ 1,015,023











Average occupied units/month(7) 59,213

57,110

SHO SS RevPOR(8) $ 6,170

$ 5,876

SS RevPOR YOY growth 5.0 %

























(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.

(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.

(3) Represents SHO revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.

(4) Includes where appropriate adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages, to translate Canadian properties at a USD/CAD rate of 1.36 and to translate UK properties at a GBP/USD rate of 1.25.

(5) Represents aggregate normalizing adjustments which are individually less than.50% of SSNOI growth.

(6) Represents SS SHO RevPOR revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.

(7) Represents average occupied units for SS properties on a pro rata basis.

(8) Represents pro rata SS average revenues generated per occupied room per month.



Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Exhibit 6

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended







December 31,







2024

2023

Net income (loss)

$ 123,753

$ 88,440

Interest expense

154,469

154,574

Income tax expense (benefit)

114

(4,768)

Depreciation and amortization

480,406

380,730

EBITDA

758,742

618,976

Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities

(6,429)

2,008

Stock-based compensation

13,358

8,418

Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

(8,195)

1,783

Impairment of assets

23,647

14,994

Provision for loan losses, net

(245)

2,517

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

(9,102)

(7,215)

Other expenses

34,405

36,307

Casualty losses, net of recoveries

4,926

1,038

Other impairment(1)

41,978

4,333

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 853,085

$ 683,159













Total debt(2)

$ 15,608,294

$ 15,815,226

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,711,457)

(2,076,083)

Net debt

$ 11,896,837

$ 13,739,143













Adjusted EBITDA annualized

$ 3,412,340

$ 2,732,636

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

3.49x

5.03 x















(1) Represents the write-off of straight-line rent receivable and unamortized lease incentive balances for leases placed on cash recognition.

(2) Amounts include unamortized premiums/discounts, other fair value adjustments and financing lease liabilities. Excludes operating lease liabilities related to ASC 842 of $1,150,062,000 and $303,553,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

















Net Debt to Consolidated Enterprise Value





Exhibit 7

(in thousands, except share price)











December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Common shares outstanding

635,289

564,241

Period end share price

$ 126.03

$ 90.17

Common equity market capitalization

$ 80,065,473

$ 50,877,611













Total debt

$ 15,608,294

$ 15,815,226

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,711,457)

(2,076,083)

Net debt

$ 11,896,837

$ 13,739,143















Noncontrolling interests(1)

616,378

967,351

Consolidated enterprise value

$ 92,578,688

$ 65,584,105

Net debt to consolidated enterprise value

12.9 %

20.9 %















(1) Includes all noncontrolling interests (redeemable and permanent) as reflected on our consolidated balance sheet.

















