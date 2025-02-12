WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell around 1 percent on Wednesday, retreating from a two-week high and snapping a three-day winning streak after industry data showed a build in U.S. inventories.Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.9 percent to $76.28 a barrel in European trade, with jitters over supply helping limit overall losses to some extent.WTI crude futures were down 1.1 percent at $72.53 after three days of gains driven by increasing Middle East tensions and intensifying sanctions.A report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) has pointed to a large build in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.Crude oil stockpiles in the U.S., the world's biggest oil producer and consumer, rose by 9.4 million barrels in the week ending February 7, while gasoline inventories fell by 2.51 million barrels and distillate stocks dropped by 590,000 barrels, the API data revealed.Data from the Energy Information Administration will be released later in the day.On the geopolitical front, Israel sent more soldiers to the Gaza area and cancelled leave for troops already there after Hamas delayed the planned hostage release, saying that the language of threats has no value and further complicates matters.'Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties and this is the only way to return the prisoners,' Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX