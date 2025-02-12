Anzeige
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
12.02.2025 06:36 Uhr
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 11 February 2025 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.00 per share.

Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 20 February 2025. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 21 February 2025. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 24 February 2025. The expected payment date is 3 March 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


