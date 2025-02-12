WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold dipped below $2,900 per ounce on Wednesday after hitting a new record high in the previous session amid heightened global uncertainty and potential trade war fears.Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $2,893.14 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $2,916.01.U.S. President Donald Trump could sign an order today to require that U.S. tariffs on imports match the tax rates charged by other countries.The U.S. dollar held steady after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks signaled a patient path for rate cuts.In his first appearance before Congress since the inauguration, Fed Chair Powell indicated the central bank was in no rush to adjust its policy stance and described the economy as 'strong' and the labor market as 'solid.'He avoided any mention of the economic consequences of President Trump's tariff or trade policies.U.S. Treasury yields edged higher, extending the previous day's move, ahead of the release of U.S. consumer inflation reading later in the day.Economists expect core consumer inflation to increase slightly to 0.3 percent for January.On the geopolitical front, Israel sent more soldiers to the Gaza area and cancelled leave for troops already there after Hamas delayed the planned hostage release, saying that the language of threats has no value and further complicates matters.'Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties and this is the only way to return the prisoners,' Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX