CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom have jointly sanctioned Zservers, a Russia-based bulletproof hosting (BPH) services provider, and its two Russian operators, for their roles in supporting LockBit ransomware attacks.LockBit, a Russia-based ransomware group best known for its ransomware variant of the same name, is one of the most deployed ransomware variants. It was responsible for the November 2023 attack against the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services, which operates as a U.S. broker-dealer. As a BPH service provider, Zservers provided cyber-criminals access to specialized servers and other computer infrastructure designed to resist law enforcement action. Zservers is headquartered in Barnaul, Russia.Russia continues to offer safe harbor for cyber-criminals where groups are free to launch and support ransomware attacks against the United States and its allies and partners.The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the United Kingdom's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office also sanctioned two Russian administrator of Zservers: Alexander Igorevich Mishin and Aleksandr Sergeyevich Bolshakov.This action builds on last year's trilateral cyber sanctions with Australia and the United Kingdom against Russian ransomware actor Alexander Ermakov and members of the Evil Corp ransomware group.'Today's trilateral action with Australia and the United Kingdom underscores our collective resolve to disrupt all aspects of this criminal ecosystem, wherever located, to protect our national security,' said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX