Cleverbridge Appoints Markus Scheuermann as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Finance Leader Brings 20+ Years of Expertise in Financial Strategy, M&A and Digital Transformation to Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge, a leading provider of ecommerce and billing solutions for global software and SaaS companies, today announced the appointment of Markus Scheuermann as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of April 1, 2025.

Markus Scheuermann



Scheuermann is a seasoned senior executive with over 20 years of experience in financial strategy, business development, M&A, and digital transformation within high-performing technology organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Thinkproject Group and has previously held key leadership roles at HolidayCheck Group, Hubert Burda Media, eBay, and McKinsey & Company. Markus will report directly to Wendi Sturgis, Cleverbridge CEO, and be part of an executive leadership team that includes CRO Kevin Feagan, CTO Radu Immenroth, and CHRO Alexander Brochier.

"I'm thrilled to join Cleverbridge at such a pivotal moment as we work toward becoming the industry's highest-performing merchant of record platform," said Scheuermann. "My focus is to build upon the company's exceptionally strong financial position and profitable growth trajectory, positioning us for even greater market expansion as we continue to help our clients achieve their growth ambitions."

Founded in 2005 in Cologne (Germany) and Chicago (Illinois, USA), Cleverbridge has grown to a global team of 300+ employees, setting new standards as a leading merchant of record (MoR) solution provider. Some of the world's largest technology companies - including Red Hat, Dassault Systèmes, and Sony - trust Cleverbridge to process payments, manage subscriptions, and simplify the complexities of global ecommerce. In 2024, Cleverbridge achieved record growth, expanding its client portfolio across industries while maintaining 99% logo retention and 100% platform uptime.

"In Markus, we've gained not only an accomplished CFO but a visionary leader whose strategic expertise will propel Cleverbridge into its next phase of growth," said Wendi Sturgis, Cleverbridge CEO. "With a proven track record of leading companies at scale, Markus brings the insight and experience needed to unlock new opportunities and drive our business forward. His leadership will be instrumental as we execute our strategic initiatives and expand our market presence."

For more information, visit grow.cleverbridge.com or follow Cleverbridge on LinkedIn.

About Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge is the all-in-one ecommerce platform for global subscription businesses. As a merchant of record (MoR), we consolidate the essential components of an ecommerce solution - including payments, subscription management, tax/VAT handling, and regulatory compliance - to help businesses offload operational work and automate digital transactions throughout the customer lifecycle. Since 2005, leading B2B and B2C technology companies across industries have trusted Cleverbridge to deliver frictionless buying experiences and optimize acquisition, expansion, and retention in over 240 countries and territories. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com.

