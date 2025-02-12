by Helmuth Fuchs Moneycab: Ms. Chen, since joining Bitget in 2022, the company has seen remarkable growth. Can you share some of the actions and changes that led to the increase in user base from 8 million to over 45 million and the expansion of your team from 1,100 to 1,500 employees? Gracy Chen: Our growth over the years has not been linear, but I believe that our continued steady growth can be attributed to our focus on serving our customers through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...