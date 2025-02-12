SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) revealed earnings for its full year that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $2.144 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.272 billion, or $0.72 per share, last year.Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.213 billion or $1.26 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $12.922 billion from $11.397 billion last year.Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.144 Bln. vs. $1.272 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $12.922 Bln vs. $11.397 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX